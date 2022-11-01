State Volleyball: AGWSR completes thrilling comeback to win 1A state opener

CORALVILLE – The Ackley-Geneva-Wellsburg-Steamboat Rock Cougars clawed their way back from the edge of a cliff at the 1A state quarterfinals Tuesday.

The Cougars, the only under-.500 team in the field trailed by seven, 13-6, to North Tama in the fifth set of what had been a highly entertaining match.

The outcome looked bleak for AGWSR. Then Tessa Spersflage stepped to the service line. Over the next 10 minutes and pair of Redhawk timeouts magic happened.

Spesflage served nine straight winners, the final an ace, as the Cougars shunned defeat and stormed into the semifinals with a 25-21, 11-25, 25-27, 25-14, 15-13 win over second-seeded North Tama at Xtream Arena.

“We’ve talked about grit this year,” said AGWSR head coach Jill Smith. “I’ve told the girls I believe they have the talent and the ability to beat anybody in 1A, but do we have the grit? And tonight, they demonstrated that.”

The Cougars needed every ounce of grit to take on the 39-4 Redhawks.

However, according to senior Brynn Smith, AGWSR built it up against tough opponents all season, with an 18-23 record to show for it. Those battle scars, she said, were the key to beating North Tama.

“I feel like everyone looks at our record and thinks that they can beat us easily just because of our record, but if you dig a little deeper into who we play, it makes sense as to why we have that record,” Brynn Smith said. “We play hard teams every week and it’s just to prepare us for moments like these.”

AGWSR showed its grit throughout the match.

The Cougars trailed early 14-8, but kept chipping away at its deficit finally tying the score and then surging ahead to win the opener.

North Tama was furious in the second set, scoring six points in a row in a hot start and lead by as much as 14-points at its height.

AGWSR corrected the course in the third set and took an early lead, but North Tama kept constant pressure up before passing up the Cougars 18-17. From there, it was anyone’s game to win as the lead changed hands two more times and went into extra points, but the Redhawks put it away at 27-25.

After two losses in the row, AGWSR needed to win the fourth set to keep the state run going – and the Cougars won it big.

The Smith sisters, Bryann and Trevyn, helped them take over the court and blasted the Cougars through 25-14 to re-tie the game.

By night’s end Brynn finished with 28 kills and Trevyn had 43 assists, nine kills, 11 digs and four aces.

The fifth game appeared to be all North Tama, but AGWSR had other plans.

“I think the biggest thing is we just didn’t want to end our season playing poorly,” Trevyn said. “We wanted to go out on a high note.”

And the Cougars certainly did that.

Despite the loss, North Tama coach Channing Halstead said there’s no reason for shame from any of the Redhawks, and the loss won’t take away from them producing one of the best seasons in school history.

“We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs together and I just want to make sure these kid know I love them,” Halstead said. “They helped me find a love of volleyball again and these memories are going to last a lifetime. You can’t let one loss define that.”

Shae Ewoldt led the Redhawks with 18 kills, while Lainey Willenbring and Breanna Sebetka each had 11.

Jadyn Rausch had 41 assists and eight kills.