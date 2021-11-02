Smothers experiences coming out party in first state tournament match

CEDAR RAPIDS – Talk about having zero nerves.

Olivia Smothers did not get much playing time last season for Cedar Falls’ volleyball team. She watched from the sideline and learned as much as she could.

“I’ve grown so much,” Smothers said. “To come out and really prove myself has been really fun.”

When it was her time in the spotlight, more specifically in Monday’s Class 5A quarterfinal against Dowling Catholic, Smothers shined.

The fourth-seeded Tigers’ middle hitter swatted down 10 kills and went on a stretch where she was the primary offensive weapon in their clean sweep win over the fifth-seeded Maroons at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

“We came into this knowing it could go either way,” Smothers said. “That setter-hitter connection is really hard. We’re really peaking at the right time.”

When prolific attacker junior Katie Remmert is in the back row on a couple of rotations, it puts Smothers into the focal point. Cedar Falls prefers to establish the middle with Smothers and freshman Grace Hannam when Remmert is in the back.

It worked against Dowling.

“We knew coming down to the state tournament everybody is an outside dominant team,” Smothers said. “If we ran the middle, we’d be harder to defend.”

Tigers head coach Matthew Johnson spoke highly of his senior middle.

“What she’s brings, she’s such a consistent kid,” Johnson said. “Every day in practice looks the same, every match we play looks the same. There’s such a comfort zone in what you’re getting from her.”

Smothers’ teammates have seen that growth, too. There has been a different confidence level that the 6-foot hitter has harnessed in recent matches.

“We can trust her,” Remmert said. “She played club at a high level. She jumped right into that role.”

“I really lean on Olivia when Katie is in back,” setter Nohea Mahi said. “She brings a lot of energy. She’s doing amazing.”

Cedar Falls is pursuing its third large school state title in five years. It will face eighth-seeded and 10th-ranked Johnston in Wednesday’s semifinals. The Dragons pulled off the upset of the tournament to this point, defeating top-ranked and top-seeded Iowa City Liberty in five sets.

Johnston features three attackers – Dasha Svitashev, Ava Helming and Josie Pundt – that all have 220 kills or more. It hit .230 against the Lightning and has a setter in Molly Trachta that sits at over 900 assists on the season.

“They’re a great team,” Remmert said. “It’ll be good to see how we compare against them.”

Johnson sees plenty of similarities between the two programs. Only Smothers and Hannam are listed at 6-foot on both rosters. The Tigers and Dragons each have multiple players that average north of two digs per set and both of them can close on the block.

“They’re a defensive team that’s really smart, plays really hard,” Johnson said.

After falling to Pleasant Valley in the quarterfinals a season ago, Cedar Falls is embracing a chance to get back to the top of the throne it established those two seasons it was on top.

In order for that to happen, it’ll need to get by another Central Iowa power.

“I think we have a great chance,” Remmert said. “We’ll bring our best. I think we can get it done.”

