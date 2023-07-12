CHICAGO – Jay Grassley could no longer communicate.

When it became absolutely necessary that instructions and strategy adjustments needed to be conveyed to his team Grassley resorted to unconventional tactics.

With the remaining strength left in his voice, a hoarse Grassley whispered those commands to one of the girls on his bench and she’d bark them out to her teammates.

Grassley jokes his team was never happier to be unable to hear him.

Last week at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Grassley’s Six Pack 17-U squad, made up of several northeast Iowa athletes, captured a national championship at the 2023 USAV Junior National Championships.

The squad went a perfect 11-0 (22-2 in sets) to capture the National Division, the highest division behind the Open Division.

It was the second such National Division championship for Grassley, who also won a title with an 18U squad in 2011, and the sixth for the Six Pack Volleyball Club in the organization’s history.

“I’m so happy for these girls … just a bunch of smalltown Iowa kids, Midwest kids who showed they are not just competitive regionally, but on a national scale, too,” Grassley said.

The team was made up of three Dike-New Hartford stars – Jadyn and Payton Petersen as well as Maryn Bixby, Sumner-Fredericksburg stars Isabelle Elliott and Morgan Block. Marissa Cahoy of New Hampton, Kinsey Mohwinkle of Aplington-Parkersburg, Gabby Lombardi of Des Moines Christian, Emma Stammeyer of Iowa City West and Annalise Grant of West Des Moines Dowling.

Bixby, Elliott and Jadyn Petersen are committed to play at Northern Iowa. Payton Petersen has committed to national power Louisville.

Stammeyer will play at Fordham University, Lombardi at Fresno State and Mohwinkle is slated to play at 2022 Division II Sweet 16 qualifier St. Cloud State.

“We played against and beat several of the teams in the open division in tournaments prior to nationals,” Grassley said. “The depth of talent we had on this team is way up on the list of teams I’ve coached. I don’t think I’ve had this many Division I athletes.”

Grassley said the team showed not only its talent in winning the championship, but when faced with adversity an unbelievable ability to adjust and show their volleyball smarts to pull out victories.

“We went undefeated, but nothing was easy about it,” Grassley said.

In the semifinals, down a set to the Northern Lights 17U-1 squad from the Minneapolis suburbs, the Six Pack squad erased a four-point deficit late in the second set to force the match to a third where they walked away with the victory, 25-27, 25-23, 15-7.

In the finals against the HPSTL (High Performance 17 Royal of St. Louis), Six Pack had to regroup after dropping the second set to once again dominate in the final set of a 25-21, 19-25, 15-9 championship win.

“The level of knowledge of the game showed…they did an outstanding job of changing strategies and tactics throughout matches by just communicating amongst themselves, sacrificing individual success for team success,” Grassley continued. “Each one of our players played significant roles throughout the tournament and that was important to our success.”

In the victory, Payton Petersen was named the captain of the all-tournament team, while Elliott and Jadyn Petersen were also named to the all-tournament squad.