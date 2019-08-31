{{featured_button_text}}

ANKENY — Cedar Falls won the team championship and head coach Matthew Johnson reached the 500-victory milestone for his career Saturday at the Ankeny Centennial Invitational volleyball tournament.

The Tigers won six straight matches on the way to the title, defeating Clinton (21-9, 21-7), Des Moines Lincoln (21-8, 21-6), West Des Moines Dowling (21-11, 21-17), Sioux City East (25-14, 25-14), Ankeny (25-23, 25-12) and West Des Moines Valley (25-18, 25-23).

Statistically, Akacia Brown led Cedar Falls with 53 kills on .266 hitting, and Alayna Yates added 25 putaways on .412 hitting. Emerson Green piled up 101 assists on the day. Kirsten Graves had nine service aces, Emmy Wedgbury eight and Green seven.

Defensively, Graves led the Tigers with 57 digs, Green had a hand in 15 blocks and Jada Golden-Smith was in on seven blocks.

Johnson’s 500-plus wins have come at Charles City and Cedar Falls (approximately 200).

