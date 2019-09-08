{{featured_button_text}}
MOUNT VERNON -- Waverly-Shell Rock went undefeated Saturday to capture the championship at the Mount Vernon High School volleyball tournament.

The Go-Hawks improved to 13-0 with wins over Dyersville Beckman, North Cedar, Mount Vernon and Tipton. Beckman (13-2) took W-SR to three games, winning the opening set 21-17 before the Go-Hawks ralled for a 21-8, 15-7 triumph.

Waterloo Columbus dropped a pair of matches. The Sailors fell to Mount Vernon 21-5, 21-11 and to Beckman 25-19, 25-13. No other results were available.

NEW HAMPTON WINS: New Hampton dominated its own tournament Saturday to run its record to 10-0.

The Chickasaws defeated Waterloo East 21-7, 21-15, Don Bosco 21-12, 21-17, Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-15, 21-16, Tripoli 25-17, 25-14 and Sumner-Fredericksburg again 25-23, 25-20.

