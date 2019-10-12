{{featured_button_text}}

CENTER POINT -- Class 5A's No. 1-ranked Cedar Falls High volleyball team dropped just one set all day as the Tigers captured the Center Point-Urbana Invitational.

Cedar Falls (32-1) defeated North Cedar 21-8, 21-8, Waterloo Columbus 21-8, 19-21, 15-7, Class 4A 14th-ranked Center Point-Urbana 21-8, 21-6, Davenport Assumption 25-9, 25-19 and Center Point-Urbana again 25-12, 25-15.

The Tigers' offense was potent, hitting at a .407 efficiency for the day. Alayna Yates had 42 kills and just six errors (.545), Akacia Brown added 40 kills with eight errors (.376) and Jada Golden-Smith finished with 30 kills against four errors (.578).

Emerson Green had 115 assists on the day and Cedar Falls recorded 23 ace serves -- including eight by Emmy Wedgbury and five from Brown.

Defensively, Kirsten Graves' 56 digs were tops, followed by Brown's 43, Wedgbury's 31, Green's 23 and Alivia Bronner's 22. Brown, Yates, Green and Golden-Smith all recorded seven blocks.

