LA PORTE CITY — The final scoresheet shows a three-game sweep.
But if there was an underlying story to 13th-ranked Union of La Porte City’s Class 3A regional-opening volleyball win over Waterloo Columbus Wednesday it’s that there was nothing easy about it.
With every point a huge fight, the Knights (28-11) advanced to a regional semifinal at home against Roland-Story (29-10) next Tuesday with a 25-19, 25-17, 26-24 win over the Sailors (20-24).
“They really made us work, especially that third game,” Union head coach Brian Jesse said. “They made us work for everything. They had a nice strategy, a nice defense. I just think we had a little more power with our hitters.”
Led by junior Belle Weber early and senior Jasmyn Bush later in the match, the Knights continually fought off Columbus and overcame deficits in games two and three to pull out the win.
Bush led all attackers with 17 kills, while Weber had 12.
“She has that capability,” Jesse said of Bush. “She is an explosive girl and this year she has really stepped it up with her hitting. It makes for a pretty good 1-2 weapon with her and Belle.”
Columbus scored first in all three games, but little lapses in each game cost the Sailors.
“We dug some holes, got down 10-2 in the first game, but all I do is ask our girls to fight,” Columbus coach Kerry Merrifield. “They are a good team. We just took some plays off at times. You want it for them so bad, I was almost on the court a couple of times trying to will them to make the point.
“But we fought, that is all I ask of the girls, and coach Jesse mentioned how hard we fought after the match.”
Union dominated the opening game, jumping out to that 10-2 lead as Weber had four early kills. The Sailors closed within 21-18 late, forcing a Knights timeout, but Aubrey Gates and Bush each rattled home kills and a couple of Sailor errors closed out the game.
Columbus had chances to win in sets two and three, but with set two tied 11-11, the Knights went on a pair of 4-0 runs and took a 2-0 match leadwhen Weber served the final five points.
“We played them earlier this season and beat them, so we knew coming in they were going to push real hard, which they did,” Bush said. “We just keep a mindset of staying confident.”
In game three, the Sailors led at the start before Union surged to a 15-12 lead. But a series of Knights errors allowed Columbus to go on a 6-0 run that saw the Sailors on the brink for forcing a fourth game, leading 19-16. The Sailors led as late as 23-22, but Bush hammered home a kill, and Lexie Nolan fired an ace to put the Knights back on top, 24-23.
After a timeout, Columbus ran a set piece that opened up top attacker Emma Purdy for a kill. But Bush answered with a kill to get to match point, and the Sailors’ final attack of the season went wide.
“I’m so happy, so excited to be moving on,” Bush added. “Super excited to play at home again.”
Columbus had a balanced attack with Eva Christensen leading the way with nine kills. Faith Freshwater added six, while Purdy and Ali Vesely each had five.
