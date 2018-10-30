Independence, New Hampton and Osage earned state volleyball tournament berths with victories in regional final action Monday.
Independence (34-6) swept past Marion in Class 4A, 25-9, 25-17, 25-18. Madison Larson had a big night with 18 kills on .457 hitting. Sydney Hearn had 20 digs and Holly Cooksley 37 assists and 10 digs.
New Hampton fought off Camanche in three tight sets, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23, for a spot in the Class 3A state tournament. The Chickasaws (36-5) got 10 kills from Rachel Rinken, 13 digs from Natalie Hoey and Ashlynn Tank and 30 assists from Lauren Frerichs.
Also in Class 3A, Osage advanced to state with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-15 win over Humboldt. The Green Devils will take a 29-6 record to Cedar Rapids next week.
Two other NE Iowa teams fell short Monday. In Class 3A, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows stopped Union Community 25-19, 16-25, 25-17, 25-22. In Class 4A, West Delaware denied Waverly-Shell Rock, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21.
