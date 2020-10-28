Regional volleyball roundup: Seven NICL teams make state volleyball field

NASHUA – Second-ranked Wapsie Valley of Fairbank earned a return trip to the Class 1A state volleyball tournament Wednesday with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-14 victory over ninth-ranked St. Ansgar in a regional final at Nashua-Plainfield high school.

In the first set, it looked like the game might be a tightly contested match. The two squads traded points early, with St. Ansgar taking a 12-8 first set lead.

After that, the match was all Wapsie Valley. The Warriors scored 11 straight points in the first set to take a 21-14 lead, and eventually took the game. In set two, the Warriors came out strong again, at one point scoring seven consecutive points, and dominated once again in the third set to sealed the victory with a and the program’s fourth state tournament trip in the past six years.

Saint Ansgar was led by senior Blayne Koster with seven kills.

“Effort-wise, I don’t think we could ever fault how hard they were going to play,” St. Ansgar head coach Tyler Johnson said of his team. “We knew they were going to play hard every time, no matter what.”

With the loss, St. Ansgar ends its season with a 22-5 record, and is still looking for the program’s first trip to the state tournament since 1988.