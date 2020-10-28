Regional volleyball roundup: Seven NICL teams make state volleyball field

NASHUA – Second-ranked Wapsie Valley of Fairbank earned a return trip to the Class 1A state volleyball tournament Wednesday with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-14 victory over ninth-ranked St. Ansgar in a regional final at Nashua-Plainfield high school.
In the first set, it looked like the game might be a tightly contested match. The two squads traded points early, with St. Ansgar taking a 12-8 first set lead.
After that, the match was all Wapsie Valley. The Warriors scored 11 straight points in the first set to take a 21-14 lead, and eventually took the game. In set two, the Warriors came out strong again, at one point scoring seven consecutive points, and dominated once again in the third set to sealed the victory with a and the program’s fourth state tournament trip in the past six years.
Saint Ansgar was led by senior Blayne Koster with seven kills.
“Effort-wise, I don’t think we could ever fault how hard they were going to play,” St. Ansgar head coach Tyler Johnson said of his team. “We knew they were going to play hard every time, no matter what.”
With the loss, St. Ansgar ends its season with a 22-5 record, and is still looking for the program’s first trip to the state tournament since 1988.
Wapsie Valley (20-7) earned the No. 2 seed in the 1A field and will play Burlington Notre Dame (17-5) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the U.S. Cellular Center.
The Warriors join six other North Iowa Cedar League teams to make the field — Denver, Dike-New Hartford, Gladbrook-Reinbeck. Sumner-Fredericksburg, Union of La Porte City and South Hardin (Eldora).
— Shane Lantz, Globe-Gazette
Wolverines overpower Lake Mills
In Charles City, third-ranked Dike-New Hartford stacked with young talent proved to be too much for Lake Mills as the Wolverines coasted to a 25-14, 25-21, 25-10 victory in a Class 2A regional final at Charles City High School.
“We were coming in against a team that is going to make a run at three or four state titles in a row,” Lake Mills head coach Jim Boehmer said. “If we’re going to get beat out in the regional finals, you want to look across the net, you want it to be a team that’s more than likely going to compete for a state title.”
The two teams traded blows early in the first set, but DNH got out to a 14-9 lead when Lake Mills took a timeout. The Wolverines coasted late, however.
The second set was the most competitive of the night. The score was tied at 11-11 and 15-15 at points in the match, but a 10-6 run by the Wolverines finished off the Bulldogs.
In the final set, momentum was with DNH. The squad was led by freshman standout Payton Petersen, who had double-digit kills on the night.
“Lake Mills is a very solid program, very solid team,” DNH coach Diane Harms said. “We weren’t as sharp as I had hoped us to be, but that was due to a lot of the things that they were able to do. Our girls battled and found ways to be successful.”
DNH will play Sumenr-Fredericksburg at 3 p.m. Tuesday in a first round match at the U.S. Cellular Center.
Gunnar Davis, Globe Gazette
Sumner-Fredericksburg downs Hudson
In Manchester, Sumner-Fredericksburg won its sixth straight match as it beat Hudson in a 2A regional final, 25-14, 25-19, 25-14.
It is the Cougars (27-7) sixth state tournament berth and first since 2016.
The victory was the second of the season over the Pirates.
Sumner-Fredericksburg will play third-seeded Dike-New Hartford in a 2A first round match Tuesday at 3 p.m.
The Woverines beat the Cougars, 3-0, on Sept. 3.
Sumner-Fredericksburg has won 14 of its last 15 matches with its only loss a five-set thriller to 3A qualifier Union of La Porte City.
Rebels dancing
In Norwalk, Gladbrook-Reinbeck earned its third ever state tournament berth with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-14 win over Stanton in a 1A regional final.
The Rebels (32-2) who also qualified in 1988 and 2018, will enter the state tournament on at 15-match win streak.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck was seeded fourth and will play Springville (27-4) at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Court 1.
