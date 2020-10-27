Regional volleyball: Osage, Union advance to 3A state tournament

NORA SPRINGS – Top-ranked Osage earned its fifth-straight trip to the state volleyball tournament with a 25-5, 25-14, 25-13 victory over Forest City in a Class 3A regional final at Central Springs high school.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” senior Danielle Johnson said. “It’s our fifth year in a row, so obviously it’s not a new feeling, but we’re still excited. We have a lot of unfinished business.”

In the first set, the Green Devils showed why they’re the top-ranked team in the state, jumping out to a 12-1 lead. The fast start was able to carry Osage to a dominant 25-5 win.

“Winning the first set is super important and keeping up top in that first set, and building that early lead is super important too,” Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert said.

“The girls were just on fire, that’s the best way I can say that.”

But Forest City is no slouch, and the Top of Iowa West division champs showed more fight in the second set. The Indians forced Osage to call a timeout with the Green Devils hanging on to a 13-11 lead.

Osage came out of the timeout and went on a 12-3 run to win the set, 25-14. The Green Devils won the final set, 25-13, to win the match in three straight sets.