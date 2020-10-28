Regional volleyball: Janesville sweeps way back to state

CLARKSVILLE – The Janesville Wildcats are peaking at the right time.
That’s bad news for their Class 1A opponents.
Top-ranked Janesville dominated the first two sets before rallying in the final set to sweep No. 13 North Butler on Wednesday night at Clarksville High School.
The Wildcats rolled to wins of 25-14 and 25-7 in the opening two sets of their regional final before outlasting the Bearcats 27-25 in the third set.
“We came out strong and passed the ball well,” Janesville coach Shelly Sorensen said. “And we played some good great defense and turned it into offense. But it’s volleyball and it’s a game of momentum – they came out strong in that third set. They put some pressure on us and made it a very close set, but our girls hung in there, kept their composure and found a way to win.”
Janesville (28-4) advances to next week’s state tournament in Cedar Rapids. The Wildcats earned the No. 1 seed in the 1A field and will play Council Bluffs St. Albert (14-13) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Wildcats charged out strong Wednesday, scoring the first nine points of the match as Marra Fitzgerald, Mackenzie Bengen and Pyper McCarville delivered with a succession of booming spikes.
Janesville’s Chloe Kiene then stepped up with a kill and a block to give her team a commanding 13-2 lead. The Bearcats were unable to recover.
“We have really good chemistry on this team,” McCarville said. “We are all friends and there is no drama with our team. I think that is really important to the success we have had.”
It was more of the same in Set 2 as McCarville, Fitzgerald and Gabby Gergen led the Wildcats to a quick 10-2 advantage. Janesville scored six straight points on Gergen’s serve.
Fitzgerald then capped the second set with another kill as the Wildcats looked to make quick work of North Butler.
“Defense was our main focus,” McCarville said. “You can’t have offense without defense. Our defense was really on in the first two sets.”
But the Bearcats (24-6) looked like a different team in the third set with its season on the line. North Butler raced out to a 7-2 lead on a kill by Kiya Johnson.
Janesville battled back, but the Bearcats took a 22-21 lead after a block by Johnson and Sydney Eiklenborg. The Wildcats regained the lead before North Butler fought off two match points.
Janesville then regained the lead for good on a kill by Fitzgerald before finishing on the next point to prevail 27-25.
“Give North Butler credit,” Sorensen said. “They came out strong. They ran their offense better, they hit well that third set and found some openings. We had to fight back and cover what they were doing.”
The Wildcats, a perennial power in Iowa, are eager to return to state after falling to Wapsie Valley in the 2019 tournament.
“Losing last year at state, that really motivates us a lot,” McCarville said. “The key for us is to keep playing well as a team where everybody contributes. If we all play our role, we can do well at state.”
Janesville has excelled all season, but has played some of its best volleyball late in the year.
“We’re playing well as a team right now, but there will be a lot of good teams down at the state tournament,” Sorensen said. “You just have to stay focused and believe in yourself. Rankings mean nothing at this point. It’s anybody’s for the taking. You have to earn it every match and be ready to play.”
