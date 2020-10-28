Regional volleyball: Janesville sweeps way back to state

“We have really good chemistry on this team,” McCarville said. “We are all friends and there is no drama with our team. I think that is really important to the success we have had.”

It was more of the same in Set 2 as McCarville, Fitzgerald and Gabby Gergen led the Wildcats to a quick 10-2 advantage. Janesville scored six straight points on Gergen’s serve.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fitzgerald then capped the second set with another kill as the Wildcats looked to make quick work of North Butler.

“Defense was our main focus,” McCarville said. “You can’t have offense without defense. Our defense was really on in the first two sets.”

But the Bearcats (24-6) looked like a different team in the third set with its season on the line. North Butler raced out to a 7-2 lead on a kill by Kiya Johnson.

Janesville battled back, but the Bearcats took a 22-21 lead after a block by Johnson and Sydney Eiklenborg. The Wildcats regained the lead before North Butler fought off two match points.

Janesville then regained the lead for good on a kill by Fitzgerald before finishing on the next point to prevail 27-25.