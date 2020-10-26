Regional volleyball: Grundy center knocks off another ranked foe, No. 12 Columbus

JESUP – Grundy Center’s postseason tour of North Iowa Cedar League East ranked opponents will continue Wednesday night against No. 6 Denver with a trip to the Class 2A state tournament on the line.
Grundy Center ended No. 12 Waterloo Columbus’ season Monday night with a sweep at Jesup High School, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17. The Spartans had defeated No. 13 Jesup in the previous round.
Up next, Grundy Center will play Denver, a straight-set winner over Starmont, at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside Waterloo West’s Gymnasium.
Elsewhere in Class 2A regional volleyball, No. 10 Hudson and No. 7 Sumner-Fredericksburg advanced to a 7 p.m. Wednesday regional final in West Delaware.
Hudson knocked off No. 8 Dyersville Beckman on the road Monday night, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, 25-17. Sumner-Fredericksburg, a four-set winner over Hudson during league play earlier this season, wasted little time Monday sweeping Clayton Ridge, 25-8, 25-9, 25-6.
Class 2A’s No. 3 Dike-New Hartford will play Lake Mills, a straight-set winner over Aplington-Parkersburg, at Cedar Falls High School on Wednesday. The Wolverines advanced with a sweep of Pella Christian, 25-11, 25-9, 25-6. D-NH defender Lexie Fager recorded her 1,000th career dig during the victory.
In Class 1A, returning state finalist Wapsie Valley reached the regional final round with a sweep of Dunkerton, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15. Sydney Matthias distributed 36 assists for the Warriors with Hannah Knight recording 16 digs.
Wapsie Valley will meet St. Ansgar, a straight-set winner over Turkey Valley, Wednesday at Nashua-Plainfield High School.
Top-ranked Janesville and North Butler will collide with a trip to state on the line. Janesville swept AGWSR, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 and North Butler swept Algona-Garrigan, 28-26, 25-16, 25-18.
