Janesville will get its chance to play for a fourth consecutive Class 1A state volleyball championship.
The top-ranked Wildcats routed Newell-Fonda 25-14, 25-16, 25-15 Tuesday night in the regional finals and will take another potent and versatile roster to Cedar Rapids.
Janesville is led by seniors Bree Thompson, Alisa Bengen, Lily Liekweg, Kennedy Rieken and Grace Hovenga, who so far have ended each of their high school seasons with titles.
The Wildcats (43-5) face No. 11 Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the opening round of state tournament play Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Rebels (28-9) knocked out Ar-We-Va Tuesday, 25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22.
Starmont also made the 1A state tournament with a 25-14, 25-23, 25-14 win over HLV. The Stars (29-6) face Tripoli (23-15) Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Cedar Rapids in a matchup of returning state qualifiers.
In one of Tuesday’s biggest surprises, 11th-ranked Wilton (36-4) upset No. 1-ranked Grundy Center (39-4) in the 2A regional finals, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16, 25-22.
