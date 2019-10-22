{{featured_button_text}}
GILBERTVILLE -- Don Bosco defeated Waterloo Christian in Class 1A regional volleyball action Tuesday, ending the Regents' turnaround from a 1-18 record a year ago to 8-12 this season.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-12, 25-11.

"Our girls tonight were super scrappy," said Waterloo Christian coach Angela Evans. "I've got to give credit to Don Bosco. They are a fantastic team."

The Regents served a season-best 95 percent and finished with 15 kills and 34 digs spread throughout the rotation. Gracie Davis, the only senior on the roster, got the final kill and delivered the last serve of the season.

"This season was a huge, giant step forward for us and the program," said Evans. "We are definitely looking forward to the future and continuing to build the program.

"All in all, the girls held their own. They worked hard for each other."

Don Bosco (17-16) advances to face West Central (19-12) Monday in Winthrop.

