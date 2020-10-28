Regional volleyball: Denver breaks through for first trip to state

Still, Denver was too much.

Bonnette came up with a big first-swing sideout and added an ace. Jordyn Foelske’s diving dig extended a rally that resulted in a Knowles kill to put the Cyclones up 23-19. Knowles then converted her team’s second match point and Denver’s celebration ensued.

“They just needed to play like they could,” Denver coach Jamie Johnson said. “We played a great Grundy team. We play tough defense and we had to pass well so that we could attack well. We did, and blocked well and we defended well against their strong offense. I’m proud of our girls.”

After Denver returned everyone from a 27-win team that lost in a regional final round last season, the Cyclones put in the work to take one more giant step.

“Our bond was just a lot better and stronger,” Bonnette said. “It just developed more and we just worked a lot better. We had a lot of kids coming in, working hard and putting in the time to get better. That really showed.”

Reese Johnson can recall being the age of the little girls that congratulated her and her teammates late Wednesday night and watching her mom coach the Cyclones. Denver’s first trip to state was a long time coming.