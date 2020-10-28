Regional volleyball: Denver breaks through for first trip to state

WATERLOO – They started cheers during timeouts and handed out homemade pins to members of Denver’s volleyball team following the biggest victory in program history.
A sweep over Grundy Center propelled Denver its first state volleyball tournament appearance, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22, and an engaged crowd of Cyclone youths took notice.
The young girls within Denver’s developmental program had some tickets saved for them out of the school’s allotted 150 total Wednesday night at Waterloo West’s Siddens Gymnasium. Perhaps they’ve witnessed the start of Iowa’s Mile Wide City becoming a volleyball town.
“It’s just an honor to be a part of the team and we’ve worked so hard for this,” Denver junior setter Reese Johnson said afterwards. “We have a great youth program. All the little girls just love volleyball and they all come and support us every game. It’s just so nice to have that.”
Class 2A’s No. 6-ranked Denver will make its state debut against No. 4 Boyden-Hull at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids with a strong defense, aggressive servers, a talented setter and a balanced attack. Those weapons allowed the Cyclones to pull away late in each set against a Grundy Center program that had qualified for four of the previous five state tournaments.
The unranked Spartans (20-18) upset a pair of ranked North Iowa Cedar League East opponents to reach this regional final. But Denver (33-5) often served Grundy Center out of system and put together timely runs to overcome early deficits of 10-8 in set two and 9-6 in set three.
“Denver did a great job serving,” Grundy Center coach Lori Willis said. “They really kind of served us off the courts.
“They were jamming us, and when they were attacking, they were just attacking with a lot of fire. Their arms were really quick and we could never really adjust.”
Denver’s junior outside hitter Allison Bonnette powered the Cyclones with four of her team-high 13 kills coming during a 7-2 run that closed out set one. Sophomore Kayla Knowles mixed a tip kill in with a pair of swings during a stretch of three kills in a 4-1 run that gave Denver a 22-17 lead in set two. A pair of quick attacks from middle Avery Forde finished off that frame.
“I just trust my hitters so much,” Johnson said. “I can set anyone the ball and I know they’ll get a kill. Our defense was really amazing tonight.”
Grundy Center’s high flying and powerful senior Abby Hamann refused to let her team go down without a fight in set three. She followed a block with one of her 12 kills to pull the Spartans within one, 20-19.
Freshman Carlie Willis led Grundy Center with 13 kills with fellow freshman Ellery Luhring setting within a youthful core that leaves promise for the future.
“When I called that last timeout, I go, ‘I don’t care what happens. I want you to remember you fought tooth and nail to the very end,’” Willis related. “That’s exactly what they did.”
Still, Denver was too much.
Bonnette came up with a big first-swing sideout and added an ace. Jordyn Foelske’s diving dig extended a rally that resulted in a Knowles kill to put the Cyclones up 23-19. Knowles then converted her team’s second match point and Denver’s celebration ensued.
“They just needed to play like they could,” Denver coach Jamie Johnson said. “We played a great Grundy team. We play tough defense and we had to pass well so that we could attack well. We did, and blocked well and we defended well against their strong offense. I’m proud of our girls.”
After Denver returned everyone from a 27-win team that lost in a regional final round last season, the Cyclones put in the work to take one more giant step.
“Our bond was just a lot better and stronger,” Bonnette said. “It just developed more and we just worked a lot better. We had a lot of kids coming in, working hard and putting in the time to get better. That really showed.”
Reese Johnson can recall being the age of the little girls that congratulated her and her teammates late Wednesday night and watching her mom coach the Cyclones. Denver’s first trip to state was a long time coming.
“My team makes it so fun,” Reese Johnson said. “We all love volleyball so much and it’s been my dream since I was the littlest kid.”
Asked about what she’s looking forward to most next week in Cedar Rapids, Bonnette responded, “Getting to show our stuff. Getting to show what Denver is made of.”
