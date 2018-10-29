CEDAR FALLS — The names have changed.
Cedar Falls High’s volleyball team has made sure that’s the only thing that’s been different so far this season.
After last year’s state championship run, players like Akacia Brown, Alayna Yates, Dara Hulstein and Ashley Schildroth have stepped into prominent roles and led the Tigers to a No. 1 ranking, an undefeated record and Monday night, a return trip to the Class 5A state tournament with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-10 win over Waterloo West in the regional finals.
“I believe that we have done what we wanted to do right from the start,” senior hitter Hulstein said. “We wanted to go out and show teams that we were not rebuilding from last year, but rather reloading.
“Last year’s team was phenomenal in everything they did, but this year’s team is just as good only in a little different way. These were two different teams and we are going at it our way, only this time there is a target on our backs.”
As they did a year ago, the Tigers rely heavily on an aggressive back row where new starters Emerson Green, Emily Clapp and Kirsten Graves have emerged.
All three sets were tightly contested early until the Tigers surged ahead.
“We knew we had to come out and play our best because West is a very good team,” said Green. “They took a set from us earlier this year and that maybe put a little fire under us. They were definitely one of the better teams we have played so far.
“We have felt a little pressure this year being No. 1 and as a team we had to come out and play with power. This team has a lot of fire to go out and win the title.”
The Tigers stormed the floor after Hulstein delivered the final blow, leaving the Wahawks a little dazed.
“I think tonight we played not to lose,” West coach Haley Eckerman said. “We told the girls that they (Tigers) had the pressure on them to win and we just needed to go out with confidence. I thought we had that after we took a set from them a few weeks a go, but it was frustrating to watch them play to not make a mistake and not wanting to lose a point.
“These girls can play at a high level and we as coaches have faith in them. We honestly thought we had a shot to push them to extra sets, but I don’t know if the girls had enough confidence in themselves. I can’t explain it right now.”
The Wahawks posted an 18-20 mark for the season, which is more wins than they gathered the previous two years (16).
“They (Wahawks) have grown a lot and they showed a lot tonight against us,” said Cedar Falls coach Matt Johnson. “We got some big, big blocks from Emerson and Dara tonight and we came out in that third set a little cleaner and took care of things a little better.
“This team is different from last year’s, and each team must forge their own identity. These girls went out and did not try and fill the shoes of last year’s team, but realized what they could do separately from last year’s team.”
