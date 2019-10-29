WATERLOO — Avery Kroll said it felt like something was unleashed.
Maybe it was a warrior-like mentality. Maybe it was a can’t lose attitude.
Whatever it was Tuesday, Waterloo West unloaded it on Johnston in a 25-21, 27-25, 25-12 sweep at Siddens Gymnasium to advance to the Class 5A regional volleyball finals.
The Wahawks (27-13) advanced to face third-ranked West Des Moines Valley (39-4) with a chance to earn their first state tournament berth since 1997.
“We unlocked something today,” Kroll said. “It was really cool. We played great.”
In a match where it seemed like West got a hand on every attack or found a way to dig a blistering shot, it felt like Johnston (14-20) never had a chance.
Kroll, a senior outside hitter, led the way with 22 kills.
But there was superior play across the board by West. A new defensive alignment where the Wahawks placed libero Caira Hall at middle back provided crisp passing, allowing setter Sabrina Anderson to distribute freely.
Senior Lauren Conrey led all players with 17 digs while diving left and right, and junior Rylee Hundley provided a huge spark off the bench at the service line where she went 14 of 14 with a pair of aces.
Wahawk coach Ashley Berinobis said the team she thought she always had showed up against Johnston.
“We had an extremely good two days of practice leading up to this match,” Berinobis said. “It doesn’t seem like much, but when you play like you practice, the way we did tonight, this is the team I told everyone we had. This is the first night we actually showed it.
“When I said we could be a good team or a great team, my great team showed up tonight.”
West trailed early in the first set as the Dragons used a 6-0 run to go up 10-7, but the Wahawks kept fighting and surged ahead at 17-15. The set was tied one more time at 19-all, but a Johnston service error and a block by Sahara Williams and Gabby Moore ignited a late Wahawk run that closed out the set.
In set two, nothing seemed to be going West’s way as Johnston raced out to a 10-2 lead. Hundley entered the game for the first time at that point and with tough serving led West to a 5-0 run.
The Wahawks eventually tied the set at 20-all only to see the Dragons score four straight behind strong play from Dasha Svitashev.
But West would not fold.
Kroll hammered home a kill. Jaeda Gieser delivered another and then it was Kroll again before a Moore ace tied it 24-all. A block by Maren Rasmussen and Cambrie Thompson gave Johnston set point, but Kroll and Conrey had back-to-back kills, and the Wahawks’ completed the incredible comeback with a block by Moore and Anderson.
“We were really down in that game and to come back like that, we’ve maybe only done that once all year, so to pull that out was awesome,” Conrey said.
The set two victory completely took the fight out of Johnson as West rolled in the final set.
“Four years of this, I definitely wanted this one,” Conrey said. “Let’s go get one more.”
