WATERLOO — Fighting to extend what has been a season of both progress and disappointment, the switch flipped for members of Waterloo West’s senior-led volleyball team Tuesday night inside Siddens Gymnasium.
After the Wahawks gave up a big 8-0 run that cost them the opening set of their regional semifinal to Dubuque Hempstead, coach Haley Eckerman saw signs beginning to surface of the tentative and flat-footed team that had dropped its last six matches — including six straight sets over three different contests with the Mustangs.
This time, however, West loosened up and offered a determined response.
Smiles surfaced from between the lines to the bench as four different Wahawks recorded kills during a 6-2 run to open the second set, and West never let up from there, trailing for just two points over the final three sets of a come-from-behind victory, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20.
West (18-19) will face No. 1 Cedar Falls at 7 p.m. Monday with a trip to the Class 5A state tournament on the line.
“These girls knew it was win or go home,” Eckerman said. “For my seniors, I think it was the biggest thing to finish strong. “
Perhaps one of this match’s pivotal moments came with the Wahawks leading 7-4 in set two. After a teammate dove to keep the ball alive, West’s Lauren Conrey flailed at the deflection and it dropped in across the net.
West was the aggressor from that point forward. Mistakes were often powerful swings that missed long, and they were outnumbered by kills from a variety of weapons.
“We’ve been trying to work on having fun and just playing and enjoying the game,” Eckerman said. “I told them we don’t have to excel every point, but we’ve got to be consistent. It showed that they were consistently having fun, getting excited, our bench was doing great at that, too, so that helped.”
Senior Kaylissa Arndorfer consistently sparked life into West’s team. The University of Northern Iowa recruit showcased a blend of power and finesse as she landed shots out of the front row and back for a match-high 30 kills.
“Kaylissa can definitely be our glue,” Eckerman said. “When she’s on, we’re on. She can go after and bang balls and it helps our team get excited.”
Conrey added 10 kills, while middles Jada Draine and Gabrielle Moore finished with six and five, respectively. Setter Christina Campbell recorded 47 assists, moving the ball around just enough to create some openings from Hempstead’s blockers.
“We were still pretty upset that we lost to them twice in a row,” said Arndorfer, one of five senior starters. “We really wanted to push and fight tonight. It was really cool to be able to execute and win.
“When we came out the second set, I just felt like we clicked right away and were excited and worked really hard.”
In addition to West’s attack picking up steam, the Wahawks’ comeback began with improved defense. Hempstead (15-17) ran all of its offense through outside hitters Jada Wills and Corinne Meier, who finished with 17 kills apiece. West senior libero Abigail Payne began to start digging the Mustangs’ tandem toward the end of set one, as the Wahawks cut a deficit of eight to three.
“Those last couple in the first set, just being able to dig those hard cross-court shots, I gave her a couple high fives to boost her energy up, and she did a great job at the end,” Eckerman said.
The Wahawks also recorded 10 blocks, while Arndorfer complemented Payne’s 11 digs with eight of her own.
A West team that has improved from 11-25 last season to 18-19 this fall, now shifts its focus to what has been this season’s most dominant team in the state. The Wahawks are one of two teams to take a set from 43-0 Cedar Falls.
“We’ve definitely grown a lot from last year and it definitely helps having the coach that we have,” Arndorfer said. “Just to be able to have a better season this year is awesome. I’m really excited to play them, and think if we play our ‘A’ game we can put up a fight.”
Eckerman, the former Waterloo East star and University of Texas national champion who took this coaching job at the last minute, has seen her team play at the same level in spurts with some of the state’s elite this season. She’s never stopped searching for growth.
“I think we’re finally starting to peak at the right time,” Eckerman said. “We’re learning and we’re able to show that we’re learning.”
