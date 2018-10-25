GRUNDY CENTER -- When you've been there and done that, you don't sweat during big moments.
For stretches of play in Thursday's Class 2A regional volleyball semifinal, top-ranked Grundy Center did not look in rhythm against Wapsie Valley.
But a team that was in the 2A state semifinals last year with several players who also helped the Spartans reach the 2A state basketball title game, Grundy Center showed its experience in a 25-20, 25-18, 27-25 win.
"I credit that on our girls being mentally tough," Spartans head coach Lori Willis said. "I credit that on relying on each other and not getting upset with each other because it would've been easy to crumble.
"It would've been easy to start pointing fingers, but they didn't. They were, 'I'm going to do this, we're going to do this.'"
Wapsie Valley (21-15) pushed and executed a game plan to switch up its serving strategy in an attempt to knock off the heavily favored Spartans (39-3).
A tight opening game went back and forth before Grundy Center rattled off runs of four and five points to turn an 8-8 tie into a 17-10 advantage.
"We had a lot of moments where we were not thinking or reacting and then it just didn't go our way," Wapsie Valley coach Heather Robinson said. "I told our girls if we stay consistent, be dominant at the net, it is going to be a good thing and we just can't get on our heels. Unfortunately, we got on our heels a little bit too much."
The second game saw Wapsie Valley take 14-11 and 17-14 leads, the second on an ace by Mikenna Joerger. A Lydia Imbrogna kill made it 18-17, but then it fell apart as Grundy Center scored the final eight points of the set.
"I think it was good that we were put under pressure tonight. We might see a lot of that down the road," said Grundy Center's Hailey Wallis, who led all attackers with 15 kills. "I think it was good to see what we were made of when we were put under pressure."
Game three was 14-14 before Kylie Willis powered Grundy Center to a 20-17 lead. The Warriors and Joerger, the team's top attacker, rallied and had two set points.
But Grundy Center's first timeout of the night calmed the Spartans, who forced an attack error by the Warriors, got a kill from Willis, and then Willis and Wallis blocked Joerger for a 25-24 lead.
Joerger and Imbrogna, a freshman, led the Warriors with 10 kills apiece.
Kaylee Heinze kept Wapsie Valley alive with a kill to tie it, but Willis nailed her 13th kill of the night to make it 26-25, and Joerger was wide on an attack to give the match to Grundy Center.
"That timeout I took I made them visualize scoring every single point and finish out the game," Lori Willis said. "They came out and did that. I loved that they didn't wither away, they just got stronger."
In addition to Kylie Willis' 13 kills for the Spartans, Brooke Flater had eight, and setter Emerson Kracht had 39 assists and six kills.
Grundy Center advances to the Region 7 final Tuesday at Cedar Rapids Xavier against 11th-ranked Wilton, which rallied from two sets down to defeat West Branch, 21-25, 14-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-11.
