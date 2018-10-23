CEDAR FALLS — The Fort Dodge bus didn’t get a chance to cool down after the drive to Cedar Falls High School Tuesday night.
Class 5A’s top-ranked Tigers dismantled the Dodgers (7-28) in 45 minutes, 25-3, 25-8, 25-5, to advance to the Region 6 finals next Monday night.
Cedar Falls jumped to a huge 12-1 lead early in the opening set and finished it with a 13-1 run.
It was a little different story at the outset of the second game as the Dodgers held a 3-2 lead, then tied the game at four. Ebonee Altman delivered a smash to keep Fort Dodge within 9-6.
“When you get to the postseason you expect your team to play well,” Tigers coach Matt Johnson said. “We did that throughout the first set, but then I think we may have gotten a little complacent in the second and got a little sloppy. The girls picked it up and never let up from that point.”
The Tigers finished strong in the second set with Akacia Brown delivering a couple of head-knockers and then the left handed gun of Ashley Schildroth opened up.
“I think lefthanded hitters tend to mess up the blockers and they have trouble adjusting,” said Schildroth, who matched Brown with eight kills on the night. “We were clicking pretty well tonight and were just trying to work on our fundamentals.
“I think we may have gotten a little lazy in the second after winning so big in the first. We cannot afford to ease up like we did tonight, we have to keep pushing ourselves.
“There is so much talent on this team and I believe most of the girls on the bench to start the game could easily be starters for other teams.”
Cedar Falls showed no mercy in the final frame as it coasted to a 25-5 victory.
Junior setter Kirsten Graves may have had the toughest job of all deciding who gets the ball after it leaves her hands.
“It is fun to have so many good players on this team, and in a game like this my teammates help each other stay focused on what we need to do,” said Graves. “During practices we play against each other all the time and that really helps us become that much better.”
Next up for the 43-0 Tigers is a matchup against metro rival Waterloo West, a 3-1 winner over Dubuque Hempstead Tuesday. The Wahawks are one of just two teams to take a set from Cedar Falls this season.
“We need to show up ready to play, and I think our work will be a little harder now,” said Johnson. “It’s the postseason and you have to be ready.”
