TRAER -- As the high school volleyball postseason trail gets sharper, coaches are looking for any edge they can find.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck found one Thursday as the 11th-ranked Rebels upended No. 5 North Tama in a Class 1A regional semifinal, 25-18, 25-17, 25-23.
Three previous times this season, the Redhawks (26-8) had defeated Gladbrook-Reinbeck (27-9).
"At this point in the season it is all emotions," said Rebels coach Paula Kelley. "We changed a few little things on offense from what they saw before, and we worked on tightening up the defensive side. I think the girls mentally overcame what happened in the past and played very well tonight."
Each of the first three sets went back and forth early, and all three were tied 7-7 at one point.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck used the big arm of senior outside hitter Haleigh Berendes to pull away in the opening two sets.
"I felt pretty good about our chances tonight," Berendes said. "I think maybe they were overlooking us a bit and we just fed off each other all night and pulled it off. I think we may have sent a message out tonight, as well. We won't quit and we really feel good about our chances."
Set three went all the way to the end as the Rebels picked up big kills from Berendes and Kuehl, only to be answered by Isabel Sierra, Katie Kopriva and Katelyn Kucera of North Tama.
The Redhawks grabbed their final lead at 23-22, then Gladbrook-Reinbeck pushed the final three points across. Berendes got a big kill to set up match point and senior setter Madison Denny-Weber served up an ace to push the Rebels to the next round.
Kelley praised her team's defensive play, as well.
"We had great play from Alyssa Morgan tonight in the back row," she said. "As a matter of fact, all of our back row players had a great night."
Morgan hit double digits in digs along with Kuehl, and Berendes collected 11 kills and had three ace serves.
On the other side, it was a frustrating night for North Tama.
"We 100 percent beat ourselves tonight," said head coach Channing Halstead. "Our serve was not on and our energy level was not where it usually is. They (the Rebels) were very energetic all night and kudos goes to them. We just had a night where we did not do much right. It was frustrating."
Gladbrook-Reinbeck advances to face unranked Ar-We-Va (17-10) Tuesday in Boone for a state tournament berth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.