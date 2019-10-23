{{featured_button_text}}
DECORAH — Waterloo East fought back from a two-set deficit to force a fifth set but couldn’t put away Decorah Wednesday as the Vikings won a Class 4A regional volleyball matchup.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 23-25, 15-8.

Decorah (15-18) advanced to face fifth-ranked West Delaware (37-5) Tuesday in Manchester.

East wrapped up its season with a 10-23 record.

