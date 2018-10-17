LA PORTE CITY — Something had to give in Wednesday night’s Class 3A regional volleyball opener at Union Community High School.
On one side of the net was defending state champion Waterloo Columbus, a squad that had been in the last three state tournaments. On the other side was Union, a team that’s made six state tournament appearances since 2010.
One very good team was destined to go home disappointed.
In a back-and-forth match, it was Union that came out victorious, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 28-26, topping the Sailors for the second time this season.
The Knights (28-14) advance to play fifth-ranked Center Point-Urbana (27-12) Tuesday in Center Point.
“We worked really hard all week, playing really tough in practice training for this,” said Hannah Gates, one of eight seniors on Union’s roster. “It was a very well-deserved win.
Just like the regular-season meeting, there was little margin for error Wednesday.
Columbus overcame a 10-4 deficit, the largest of the night for either team, to win the first set, but over the next three games, the Sailors (23-17) were done in by 36 unforced errors.
“We knew it was going to be a tough one when we drew Columbus,” Knights head coach Brian Jesse said. “We knew there wasn’t going to be much difference between winning and losing.”
The Knights used a 6-0 run to take the lead at 11-9 and never trailed again in set two. The third game saw no margin bigger than two before a 3-0 run by the Knights, spurred by back-to-back aces by Gates, put Union in control at 20-17. That lead was extended to 24-19 before Columbus made it interesting late.
Each team had a serve to win set four before Gates recorded her third ace of the game to end it.
“I thought we had a really good game plan and went out and executed it,” Jesse added. “We knew they had two big hitters, and we really loaded up on those two girls. We said if somebody else is going to beat us, let them beat us. We didn’t shut them down, but we kept them a little more in check and I think that was a difference.”
Union had three players reach double figures in kills, led by Jasmyn Bush’s 17.
“I think we just didn’t give up, we kept fighting even when we made mistakes,” Gates said. “We would come back tougher and stronger, and we just played strong every point. Every single player truly left everything out there on the court.”
Columbus was paced by Avery Kroll’s 19 kills.
“The last three years we have had a really great run,” Columbus head coach Hanna Nuss said. “I think mentally we weren’t all the way where we needed to be and waited for moments to pass us and then wanted to play catch-up.
“In regional matches, especially matches where you face a rival and a gym with this kind of energy, you can’t let those moments lapse.”
