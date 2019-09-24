WATERLOO — It was hot and uncomfortable Tuesday night inside Waterloo Columbus’ Oppold Gymnasium.
Union Community added a little more discomfort as the Knights defeated the host Sailors and Jesup in a high school volleyball triangular.
Union (13-3) topped the J-Hawks in the opener 25-16, 25-21, 18-25, 25-11. Jesup defeated Columbus (11-2) 28-26, 17-25, 28-26, 25-20, and Union then returned from a break to topple the Sailors 25-21, 25-17, 25-16.
“This was a good triangular meet for us as it pushes our girls to continuously get better,” Knights coach Brian Jesse said. “I think the big thing for us right now is to just keep getting better with each match and find that consistency. We have the athletes and the firepower, we just need to play more like we did in that fourth set.”
Lexie Nolan threw her 5-foot-6 frame all over the gym, making one save after another to keep her team in play. At one point, Nolan made back-to-back dives that led to the go-ahead points against Columbus in the final match.
“Coming in here we knew that Columbus would be tough, because they are a great rivalry for us,” said Nolan. “We always want to beat them.”
After surrendering the third set to the J-Hawks, the Knights buckled down in game four and humbled the J-Hawks 25-11.
“Jesup is a pretty good team and they are going to be really good,” added Nolan. “We felt good about facing both these teams tonight, and now we need to continue to improve every day and get stronger.”
The J-Hawks showed a lot of promise as they bounced back from the early defeat to the Knights for a thrilling, four-set victory over the Sailors, including two tiring 28-26 sets.
“The way our girls played tonight says a lot about their grit,” J-Hawks coach Eryca Bass said. “They really wanted to win both games tonight. Doing a triangular is such a different format and playing in this tough environment wasn’t easy.
“I thought Alexis Harris stepped up and really brought this team together. She is our captain and she got the girls to play very hard. Our girls work hard and they play hard and they won’t back down from anyone.”
The Sailors will have to find some fresh legs with junior Alivia Schultz out for the season.
“I think we just played too hard, really,” Columbus coach Kerry Merrifield said. “It is a shame when you play as hard as the girls did and still lose. I mean we are a young team and we play everybody tough, it is just that we can find a way to lose.
“We have suffered a few injuries and we are just mix-and-match right now. We need to find those girls that are ready for the moment.”
