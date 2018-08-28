WATERLOO — Cedar Falls High’s volleyball team is taking giant steps early this season as the Tigers try to put together an encore performance after last year’s state championship run.
Waterloo East is taking much smaller steps as the Trojans continue to work through a rebuilding project.
The end result was something of a mismatch Tuesday as No. 5 Cedar Falls cruised past East 25-10, 25-8, 25-1.
It was the seventh straight victory with 18 set wins and no losses for a Tigers team that graduated most of the top performers from last year’s lineup.
“It does not matter who we are playing, we just need to make sure that we play at the same level and energy,” junior outside hitter Akacia Brown said. “We had a very good weekend and we knew we had to bring that same type of play with us tonight.”
Cedar Falls was coming off a championship at the Ankeny Centennial Invitational, defeating three of Class 5A’s top 10 teams — Ankeny Centennial (1st), Cedar Rapids Jefferson (3rd) and Linn-Mar (4th).
“I don’t think we are still at the standard that we set for ourselves and there is still some fine tuning that needs to be done,” added Brown.
Brown was hitting on all cylinders as she blistered the Trojans’ defense with 12 kills and left a few marks on the floor and a few defenders.
“I feel that I have gotten stronger through the years,” added Brown. “This team has gotten better, as well. It is a long season and we still have a ways to go.”
The Tigers felt some pressure from the Trojans early after building a 5-0 lead to begin set one.
East sophomore, Aalivia See stopped the run with a huge block of the towering front line of the Tigers. See also threw up a big block in the second set and scored a pair of kills in the 25-8 loss.
“I really wanted to help my team out and when I picked up that point it kind of gave us a lift,” said See. “We had some moments tonight, but we realized there still is a lot of work we have to do. We need to work on our passing and work more together as a team. We work hard at practice and we need to show that in the game.”
The Tigers put their foot down hard on the gas in the third set as Kirsten Graves served up the first 20 points before a mishit sent the ball over to the Trojans.
“I remember serving 25 straight in AAU ball, but this was nice,” said Graves. “The whole team contributed to getting those points and we are always working hard for each point.
“I think playing against last year’s great team in practices has just made us better for this year. We just have to keep doing what we are doing and never let up. We are always looking to fine tune things.”
The Trojans are building their version of a winning team, but they are still looking for a few missing parts.
“We knew coming into tonight that we had to prove ourselves,” said East coach Corey Kennis. “I thought we played well in the first two sets, but I was disappointed in the results of the third one.
“I think the more games we get under us and experience we pick up, the better we will get. We need some leadership to help us start hitting on all six cylinders.”
