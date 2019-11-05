Cedar Falls swept the athlete of the year and coach of the year awards and had six players named all-Mississippi Valley Conference as the league announced its postseason honors Tuesday.
Tiger senior Akacia Brown was named athlete of the year and head coach Matt Johnson earned coach of the year accolades.
Brown led a deep and balanced Cedar Falls squad with a 4.43 kills per set average and was one of the team's top servers. Johnson guided the Tigers to the state's No. 1 ranking and a 41-1 record heading into next week's Class 5A state tournament.
Brown, Emerson Green, Alayna Yates and Kirsten Graves, who are all seniors, represent Cedar Falls on the Mississippi Division first team. Senior Jada Golden-Smith and junior Emmy Wedgbury made the second team while freshman Katie Remmert and sophomore Alivia Bronner earned honorable mention recognition, along with Waterloo East's Jenna O'Donnell and Grace Frost.
In the Valley Division, a Waterloo West team that fell one match short of a state tournament berth had three all-MVC selections.
Senior Avery Kroll, who led Class 5A with her average of 4.64 kills per set, made the first team with senior Lauren Conrey and freshman Sahara Williams landing on the second team. Juniors Caira Hall and Gabby Moore were named honorable mention.
