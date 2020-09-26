Prep volleyball: Ranked teams collide at Cedar Falls Tournament

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — A collection of the state’s top volleyball teams competed in pool play Saturday at the Cedar Falls Tournament.

Host Cedar Falls, ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, swept Charles City, Class 1A’s No. 2 Janesville and Grundy Center to win Pool A.

CEDAR FALLS — Class 2A’s No. 3-ranked Dike-New Hartford may have recorded the day’s most impressive victory. The Wolverines handed Class 3A’s top-ranked Osage its first loss, 25-18, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17. D-NH also swept Class 5A’s No. 14 Linn-Mar to capture the Pool B title.

Waterloo Columbus finished second to West Delware in its pool after dropping a split-set match, 21-25, 25-21, 15-11. The Sailors edged Waterloo West in a thriller (25-18, 16-25, 21-19) and also outlasted Fort Dodge in three sets. Waterloo West finished 1-2 with a straight-set win over Fort Dodge.

Cedar Rapids Prairie won its pool, defeating Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids Washington.

Cedar Falls Tournament