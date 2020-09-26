Prep volleyball: Ranked teams collide at Cedar Falls Tournament

CEDAR FALLS — A collection of the state’s top volleyball teams competed in pool play Saturday at the Cedar Falls Tournament.
Host Cedar Falls, ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, swept Charles City, Class 1A’s No. 2 Janesville and Grundy Center to win Pool A.
CEDAR FALLS — Class 2A’s No. 3-ranked Dike-New Hartford may have recorded the day’s most impressive victory. The Wolverines handed Class 3A’s top-ranked Osage its first loss, 25-18, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17. D-NH also swept Class 5A’s No. 14 Linn-Mar to capture the Pool B title.
Waterloo Columbus finished second to West Delware in its pool after dropping a split-set match, 21-25, 25-21, 15-11. The Sailors edged Waterloo West in a thriller (25-18, 16-25, 21-19) and also outlasted Fort Dodge in three sets. Waterloo West finished 1-2 with a straight-set win over Fort Dodge.
Cedar Rapids Prairie won its pool, defeating Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids Washington.
Cedar Falls Tournament
POOL A — Cedar Falls def. Charles City, 25-9, 25-14, Cedar Falls def. Janesville, 25-22, 25-17, Cedar Falls def. Grundy Center, 25-16, 25-12, Janesville def. Charles City, 25-23, 25-15, Charles City def. Grundy Center, 25-15, 21-25, 15-13, Janesville def. Grundy Center, 25-14, 17-25, 25-9.
POOL B — Dike-New Hartford def. Osage, 25-18, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, Dike-New Hartford def. Linn-Mar, 25-21, 25-8, 25-7, Osage def. Linn-Mar, 25-16, 25-13, 25-12.
POOL C — 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 3-0. 2. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 2-1. 3. Marshalltown, 1-2. 4. Cedar Rapids Washington, 0-3.
POOL D — Columbus def. Waterloo West, 25-18, 16-25, 21-19, Columbus def. Fort Dodge 25-18, 16-25, 15-7, West Delaware def. Columbus, 21-25, 25-21, 15-11, Waterloo West def. Fort Dodge, 25-12, 25-18, West Delaware def. Waterloo West, 25-22, 25-19, West Delaware def. Fort Dodge, 25-14, 23-25, 15-9.
