WATERLOO -- Waterloo's most prominent professional volleyball player will soon be coaching in her hometown.
Haley Eckerman, a former Waterloo East all-state standout and University of Texas All-American, was recommended to the Waterloo Board of Education to be hired as the next head volleyball coach at Waterloo West, the school announced Thursday.
"I am extremely happy to welcome Coach Eckerman to West High School," Waterloo West athletics director Tony Pappas said. "She will be a great addition to our coaching staff and we feel she can take our program to new heights."
Eckerman has spent the past four years playing professional volleyball in locales such as South Korea, Azerbaijan, Italy and Russia before joining a different professional team in Puerto Rico for their postseason. She resides and trains in Austin, Texas, during the summer offseason and has made trips back to Waterloo toward the end of April to help conduct volleyball clinics the past two years.
Eckerman has also typically visited Waterloo toward the end of August for two or three weeks before traveling overseas. During a low point in the market this year, her agent advised her to pass on some offers that weren't great deals and look to join a professional team after a roster spot opens.
With Waterloo West looking to fill a coaching vacancy, the timing aligned for both Eckerman and the school.
"I hadn't signed a (pro) contract yet, and was planning on doing some coaching, and they didn't have a coach," Eckerman said. "I didn't want those girls to have a last second fill-in who might not know the sport as well.
"My degree is in youth and community services so that's what my job is, always working with kids -- just being able to give to the sport and continue to grow the sport."
West, coming off an 11-25 season, will be led by a talented senior in University of Northern Iowa recruit Kaylissa Arndorfer. Eckerman will be conducting a camp Thursday and Friday of next week before official practices start on Aug. 6.
"I haven't got to see them much," Eckerman said. "I plan on teaching the basics, the fundamentals and getting girls to do their best no matter who they play against, what tournament we're in, just playing the best volleyball they can."
A three-time Big 12 Player of the Year who played on a national championship team at Texas, Eckerman has remained an ambassador for the sport since her college years.
Last May, she helped assemble Team Dream, the first all African-American team to compete in the USA Volleyball Open National Championships in Dallas, Texas. Team Dream -- with a roster that included Waterloo native and former University of Kentucky middle hitter Kaz Brown and Clinton native and former Iowa State setter Monique Harris -- ran away with the championship.
"It was huge," Eckerman said, addressing a mission to add diversity to a sport that has traditionally been under-represented by black athletes. "Growing up, especially in the club world, most of the time I was the only one, or maybe one of two black girls on the team.
"Showing girls multiple women who look like them and come from different backgrounds -- went to different colleges, some of us played pro and some of us just had graduated, some were done playing pro ... We were just trying to grow the sport."
In an intriguing start to Eckerman's head coaching career, West will open its season on Aug. 23 against Waterloo East.
"It'll be fun," Eckerman said. "I've worked with a lot of girls (from East) through Smash Volleyball Club. It was always a fun game when it was the crosstown rivals when I played. ... Volleyball isn't always competitive. It's also fun."
