Prep volleyball: Petersen, No. 3 Dike-New Hartford sweep No. 12 Sumner-Fredericksburg

Dike-New Hartford led 16-13 in the second set before Sumner-Fredericksburg stormed back on the serve of Morgan Brandt to take a 17-16 lead.

“We weren’t passing very well,” Harms said. “We made a few adjustments and put some different people in. We did a better job with our serve reception after that. And our hitters stayed aggressive.”

The Wolverines fought back and were tied 20-20 before scoring the final five points of the second set. Dike-New Hartford used a booming spike by Payton Petersen, a kill by Jadyn Petersen and an ace serve by senior Malea Neuroth to close out the set.

“We needed to keep communicating,” Petersen said. “And we knew we had to bring the energy and stop their run to get momentum back on our side.”

Sumner-Fredericksburg coach Tori Sorenson said it was easy to pinpoint why her team came up short on Thursday.

“Payton Petersen,” Sorenson said. “She made the difference throughout the match. I don’t know how many kills she had, but she was the definite difference. And then she got on a roll with her serve. She was serving bullets.”