Prep volleyball: Petersen, No. 3 Dike-New Hartford sweep No. 12 Sumner-Fredericksburg

DIKE – Payton Petersen is only a freshman.
But she plays with the poise, power and precision of a senior.
Petersen and her twin sister Jadyn delivered superb performances as Class 2A No. 3 Dike-New Hartford swept No. 12 Sumner-Fredericksburg on Thursday night at home.
It was far from easy, but the Wolverines earned a 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 win over the Cougars in prep volleyball play.
“Payton is really impressive for a freshman,” Dike-New Hartford coach Diane Harms said. “She has a lot of different shots. She a lot of volleyball knowledge and IQ. She also did a really good job of coming up with some big blocks. And she served really well.”
The Petersen twins, daughters of Northern Iowa volleyball coach Bobbi Petersen, took control early as the Wolverines downed a quality opponent.
Payton Petersen collected a game-high 16 kills and also delivered with an array of effective serves.
“We played a strong opponent and they really battled us tough,” Peterson said. “They play good defense and we had to stay aggressive. It was a good test for us and we’re excited we were able to earn the win.”
Jadyn Petersen added eight kills for a young Dike-New Hartford team that started two freshmen, two sophomores and two juniors.
Dike-New Hartford led 16-13 in the second set before Sumner-Fredericksburg stormed back on the serve of Morgan Brandt to take a 17-16 lead.
“We weren’t passing very well,” Harms said. “We made a few adjustments and put some different people in. We did a better job with our serve reception after that. And our hitters stayed aggressive.”
The Wolverines fought back and were tied 20-20 before scoring the final five points of the second set. Dike-New Hartford used a booming spike by Payton Petersen, a kill by Jadyn Petersen and an ace serve by senior Malea Neuroth to close out the set.
“We needed to keep communicating,” Petersen said. “And we knew we had to bring the energy and stop their run to get momentum back on our side.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg coach Tori Sorenson said it was easy to pinpoint why her team came up short on Thursday.
“Payton Petersen,” Sorenson said. “She made the difference throughout the match. I don’t know how many kills she had, but she was the definite difference. And then she got on a roll with her serve. She was serving bullets.”
Dike-New Hartford trailed 5-4 early in the third set before Payton Petersen took over from the service line. She delivered back-to-back aces as the Wolverines went on a 6-0 run to take command.
Dike-New Hartford finished the match with another rocket serve by Payton Petersen.
“We played a very good team,” Harms said. “We’re a young team. And for us to respond and find a way to be successful was very important.”
The Wolverines improved to 3-1 overall.
“We picked ourselves up when we needed to pick ourselves up,” Harms said. “I was impressed with how we closed out the second set after it was 20-20. We had a number of different players step up and contribute. We stayed aggressive and it paid off for us.”
Sorenson said she was pleased with her team’s effort.
“Dike-New Hartford obviously has an excellent team,” she said. “It’s not how you start – it’s how you finish. It’s still early in the season and we have some things we need to work on. We took some really good swings against them. We have to build on that, and just keep working and keep improving.”
