WATERLOO — The talented upperclassmen on this year’s Cedar Falls volleyball team have answered a lot of questions.
A rotation filled with first-time varsity contributors maintains a stranglehold on Class 5A’s No. 1 ranking after the graduation of seven seniors who played in last year’s state championship victory.
Still, prior to Saturday’s Mississippi Valley Conference tournament, most of these Tigers haven’t experienced what it’s like to try and recover after dropping a set at the varsity level.
That question was answered early Saturday morning when metro rival Waterloo West stunned Cedar Falls with a 21-19 opening-set win during the first pool play match of the MVC tournament — snapping the Tigers’ string of 130 consecutive sets won, including the first 80 this season.
Cedar Falls dominated the next two frames against West and didn’t allow an opponent to win more than 15 points in a set until 5A’s No. 5 Linn-Mar used lights out defense to take set two of the championship bracket’s semifinal, 25-20.
Once again, the Tigers recovered.
Then in the championship match against 5A’s No. 4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Falls rallied from down 17-8 in set two to secure the MVC tournament title, 25-15, 26-24, at East High.
“It shows how strong that we are and we can fight back,” Cedar Falls senior reserve McKenna Gleason said. “This is a really good tournament, long day, but we did a really good job of fighting back and being tough.”
Gleason helped Cedar Falls (42-0) extend its match win streak to 71 as she was inserted onto the court with her team trailing Linn-Mar 8-5 in a third set semifinal tiebreaker. After only playing about seven points earlier in the match, Gleason opened kill, block and kill, and added two more blocks as Cedar Falls used a 10-1 closing run to reach the final, 25-20, 20-25, 15-9.
Afterwards, Cedar Falls coach Matt Johnson attributed that clutch run to Gleason’s energy and ability to answer the call.
“That kid is probably the most prepared kid in the gym,” Johnson said. “She sits next to us sometimes when she’s not in the game and she could tell you exactly what needs to be done and exactly what the role should be and where a hitter is going to hit a ball.”
Similar to last year’s championship team, this year’s Tigers still have depth. Beyond Gleason, Emmy Wedgbury replaced injured libero Kirsten Graves in the championship match.
Unfortunately for Jefferson, Cedar Falls received a big break during the second set of the final. Trailing 17-8, the Tigers went on what amounted to an 8-0 run with both Emerson Green and Akacia Brown serving. The official scorer and scoreboard operator didn’t give Jefferson credit for the point from Maggie Peters’ sideout kill in the middle of the surge.
Cedar Falls middle Alayna Yates was a catalyst during the Tigers’ late rally with multiple blocks and kills. After Jefferson fought off two set points, the 6-foot-5 junior slammed down an overpass and was part of a block that secured the title.
“The way Emerson (Green, the setter) pushed our middles to get more involved really helped,” said Yates, who finished the tournament with 37 kills on .313 hitting.
Fellow middle Dara Hulstein added 41 kills at a .607 clip, and Akacia Brown led Cedar Falls with 51 kills on .375 hitting and 53 digs through six matches. Green tallied 139 assists.
Waterloo West and Waterloo East each showed moments of brilliance against the challenging tournament field, but finished winless.
For Cedar Falls, one streak ended while another remains. The Tigers’ quest for an undefeated season continues.
“Even though we lost a set, we didn’t lose a match and that’s what was most important to us,” Yates said. “It was a weight on us and it was OK that we lost a set because we needed to feel that before state. If we lost our first set at state, everything could have gone to pieces and no one would have known how to react.”
MVC tournament
Championship bracket
QUARTERFINALS — Cedar Falls def. Kennedy, 25-12, 25-8, Linn-Mar def. Xavier, 20-25, 25-14, 15-12, Jefferson def. Hempstead, 27-29, 25-10, 15-8, Wahlert def. Western Dubuque, 25-21, 25-20.
SEMIFINALS — Cedar Falls def. Linn-Mar, 25-20, 20-25, 15-9, Jefferson def. Wahlert, 25-14, 23-25, 15-12.
CHAMPIONSHIP — Cedar Falls def. Jefferson, 25-15, 26-24.
Metro results
Pool play — Cedar Falls def. Hempstead, 21-7, 21-15, Cedar Falls def. Prairie, 21-11, 21-13, Cedar Falls def. Waterloo West, 19-21, 21-7, 15-6, Hempstead def. Waterloo West, 21-16, 21-14, Prairie def. Waterloo West, 21-11, 16-21, 15-12, Jefferson def. Waterloo East, 21-14, 21-5, Kennedy def. Waterloo East, 21-14, 21-12, Iowa City High def. Waterloo East, 21-9, 21-13.
Consolation quarterfinals — City High def. West, 29-27, 25-20, Prairie def. East, 27-25, 25-18.
