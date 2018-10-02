WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock setter Maddie Rodenbeck spent the moments after Tuesday night’s Northeast Iowa Conference title-clinching match serving cookies to her teammates.
On the court, Rodenbeck allowed Class 4A’s No. 7 Go-Hawk attackers to feast against 3A’s No. 9 New Hampton during an efficient 25-19, 25-14, 25-22 sweep in a winner-take-all battle for the regular-season conference title inside Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
“Most of those kids have been playing against the kids that graduated last year, and they’ve been waiting,” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said, addressing the impact of newcomers who have helped her team defend its league crown. “Their time has come and they stepped up and did it.”
Rodenbeck is among the key first-year varsity Go-Hawk contributors. She often transferred passes from libero Britney Young, outside hitter Jazlyn Westmoreland and defensive specialist Katelyn Fincher into feeds for the trio of Westmoreland, Laura Bates and Jessica Jacobs to devour.
“We just rely on her,” Woodin said of her lone setter within a 5-1 system. “We’ve got some good hitters and she’s been getting them the ball. That all comes with our passing to begin with.
“I think that was probably one of our better passing matches that we had. We could run a lot of different options off of that. Britney and Jazz have been back there for three years now so we expect that out of them, and Katelyn Fincher did a nice job, too.”
Westmoreland, a powerful right-handed attacker, finished with a match-high 14 kills, and lefty Laura Bates added 12 kills on the other pin for W-SR (28-7, 5-0 NEIC). Senior middle Jessica Jacobs finished with five kills.
“I was so excited,” Rodenbeck said, addressing the opportunity to play in this high-stakes match inside the full home gymnasium. “We were all super excited and kind of nervous, but it was a really fun atmosphere.
“I think we got our digs up to the setter well, and then we terminated right away. Even if it was a long rally, we kept on going and being scrappy.”
New Hampton (25-2, 5-1) entered the night looking to take a major step forward and end the stranglehold W-SR and Charles City have had within the Northeast Iowa Conference.
It wasn’t meant to be.
The Chickasaws didn’t make their first run until they were already trailing 23-14 in set one and only won three points on serve in the second frame. Waverly-Shell Rock rallied from down 15-13 in set three to complete the sweep. Clinging to a 23-22 edge, Jacobs delivered a big solo stuff block, and Bates terminated W-SR’s first match point.
Lefty Rachel Rinken led New Hampton with 10 kills and middle Madeline Moorman added seven with senior Lauren Frerichs running the offense. The newfound title contenders simply couldn’t keep pace with the Go-Hawks on this night.
“I felt like we were just one step behind,” New Hampton coach Jessica Geerts said. “We just weren’t as fast as we typically are. You come into this match always wanting to beat them (W-SR), because they have such a rich tradition and sometimes we play head games with ourselves.
“We know what we have to take from it and move on. We would have loved to grab the conference title tonight, but (regional) pairings came out today and we’ve got bigger things to look forward to. We’ll bounce back and move on.”
Indeed, this has been a season of progress for a New Hampton program that has found recent success with win totals in the upper 20s each of the previous three years but hasn’t been to state since 1974. After last season ended in a four-set regional final loss to eventual 3A state champion Waterloo Columbus, the Chickasaws went to work.
“I think they see success and they want to be a part of it,” Geerts said. “This team is definitely business. They are not about the girly stuff, they’re about winning. That’s been huge.
“We were fortunate to return four starters who have come a long way.”
W-SR has also found progress throughout the season, building toward a potential return trip to state.
“We’ve improved a lot since our first tournament,” Rodenbeck said. “We keep getting better every day at practice and we keep showing it at games.”
