HUDSON — The only fear that could haunt the Hudson Pirates was a mental let down in their Class 2A Region 6 matchup with Iowa City Regina.
The Pirates were not tricked into overlooking the Regals as they treated their home fans with a 25-12, 25-3, 25-14 sweep and will advance to face second-ranked Mediapolis (41-1) Tuesday in a regional final at Iowa City Regina.
“We figured this game would be tougher than our first-round opponent Monday night,” Pirates coach Steve Baird said of their sweep of Colfax-Mingo. “I didn’t expect these types of scores, but I knew our girls were playing with a lot of incentive tonight. They wanted to get 30 wins and we did, and it was the seniors last time in front of the home fans. They wanted to go out swinging.”
The 10th-ranked Pirates started the night strong with a 25-12 first set win, then carried the momentum over to the second set as they jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead.
Continuing to build on their advantage, junior hitter, Ashlynn Kuhn held back on her usual floor banging power and delivered a nice tap over that landed in the middle of the campfire of Regals giving her squad a 10-3 edge. From that point, Kuhn went back to serve and stayed on the service line until the final point fell for a dominating 25-3 victory.
“I don’t remember how many points it was but I have been back there before and served for quite a while,” said Kuhn. “I wouldn’t be able to do that if I didn’t have this team in front of me though. Every since the start of the year we just kept getting better with every game. We worked hard in practice and we always talked about staying focused on defense and try to not give up more than three-point runs.
“We have really improved in that part of the game and when we do that, all the adrenaline and momentum become ours. We really thought it would be a good game tonight, but we took their adrenaline away right away, and we never let up. We don’t care who we play, we are a very scary team right now.”
Being scary on Halloween was an understatement for the Pirates as they dominated in every aspect of the game. From pinpoint serving and kills, to great digs and passing from the offensive side, the Pirates were relentless.
Pirates front line hitter Kylee Sallee fired a shot down the line that painted the edge, then Sara Klunder teamed with Sallee on a block for a 9-6 lead in game three and the rout was on. Regina attempted a rally, when senior back row specialist, Emma Kegebein came up with two diving saves to prolong a rally that Kuhn eventually ended with her patented power shot. The point fell good and the Pirates began another roll.
“Sometimes it goes that way and you just have to never let up,” said Kegebein. “I missed a few attempts in the third set, but my teammates were right there to pick me up and keep me going. The bond of this team is great and we all help each other get back up if things don’t go well. After my one hit, I just wanted the ball to be hit to me so I could make up for losing a point.”
The Pirates got the side out immediately thereafter as Kegebein played a big part in saving a point and getting the ball back into her team’s hands.
“At the beginning of the season we were not all connected to each other as we are now,” added Kegebein. “Right now, especially on Halloween night, we showed that we can be a very scary team.”
“Our ultimate goal, of course, is to win the title,” added Baird. “Right now we are playing our best volleyball thanks to the big improvement of our defense, which has been playing lights out.
“Our serving has improved a lot and we are making some incredible saves each and every game. This team works hard on stopping the opponent’s runs and doing it quickly. We feel we can play with anyone right now and we have the talent to win the whole thing.”
