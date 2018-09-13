DIKE — It hasn’t taken long to find balance this season within the traditionally strong North Iowa Cedar League East volleyball conference.
Through two matches of league play, Class 2A’s No. 5 Dike-New Hartford remained the league’s only unbeaten team. The two-time defending state champion Wolverines extended their conference win streak Thursday night with a variety of players taking on larger roles during a sweep of No. 13 Wapsie Valley, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20, inside a hot and humid Dike-New Hartford High School gymnasium.
“I think our communication was really good,” D-NH senior middle Carlee Dove said, after finishing with a match-high 16 kills. “We all were on the same page and we all were just thinking the same. We played really well.”
D-NH (13-5, 3-0 NICL East) hasn’t lost a league match since Oct. 4, 2016 at Union, but that streak was in jeopardy Tuesday night as the Wolverines were pushed to a 16-14 fifth set against Sumner-Fredericksburg.
This young D-NH team stepped up without one of the state’s top outside hitters in junior Morgan Weber, who was injured when she landed on a foot during a tournament last Saturday. Weber has missed the past six matches, and coach Diane Harms hopes to have her back next week.
“Off the bench we have so many good players that everyone knows they have a job to play if someone gets out,” Dove said. “I think that win (over Sumner-Fredericksburg) helped us a lot because it showed that we can fight back and won’t give up. We can keep playing aggressive.”
In Weber’s place, sophomore outside hitter Jenna Joslin has filled in with timely kills, while senior Amber Rickert has become a go-to outside hitter.
Others have elevated their play, as well. Audrey Rickert relieved freshman setter Taylor Hoehns for the final two sets of Tuesday’s match, before Hoehns bounced back with a strong performance on this night against Wapsie Valley. Freshman libero Lexie Fager is also settling into a key role, replacing the major void left by current University of Texas libero Sydney Petersen.
“We’ve had a lot of players step up and do different things,” Harms said. “Everyone has kind of had to elevate and assume a little bit different role. Hopefully, we’ll be stronger when she (Weber) comes back.”
The connection of Hoehns and Dove helped D-NH turn a 6-2 deficit into a 13-9 lead in the opening set of Thursday’s match. Dove ended four consecutive points with kills during a six-point, go-ahead run and finished the opening frame with 10 terminations.
“Carlee really can dominate and do a nice job at the net,” Harms said. “We used her tonight more than we’ve used her, and that’s good for us. We need to continue to try and find her and keep using her.”
Rickert was a key weapon for D-NH over the final two sets, as she finished with 14 kills and two aces. Wapsie Valley cut into a 22-14 deficit with a seven-point run in set two, but was unable to draw even. D-NH won on its first match point in set three after Joslin’s sixth kill gave the Wolverines a 24-20 lead following another late Warriors comeback attempt.
“Sets two and three they battled back and made it a lot closer,” Harms said. “We needed to do a better job of finishing the games when we were getting to the finish line.”
Lydia Imbrogno led Wapsie Valley (5-5, 1-2) with nine kills. Kaci Beesecker and Mikenna Joerger each finished with eight on a night when D-NH was often in system.
“It’s Dike-New Hartford,” Wapsie Valley coach Heather Robinson said. “You know you’re coming into a very good program. They’re going to swing. They’re going to throw anything at you.
“Our serve receive needed to make sure that we were doing our job. We need to stay offensive, and when we weren’t staying offensive then they could dominate.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.