Prep volleyball: No. 2 Janesville trips No. 1 Wapsie Valley

McCarville elevated before pounding a spike from the outside to clinch the first set victory for Janesville.

Wapsie Valley sophomore Kalvyn Rosengarten dominated at the net in the second set. The powerful 6-foot-3 Rosengarten delivered kills on a number of short sets as the Warriors jumped ahead 14-7.

Wapsie Valley led 23-19, aided by a pair of Rosengarten kills, before Janesville battled back. The Warriors then won a long rally to even the match at one set apiece.

“We made some adjustments and came back strong,” Wapsie Valley coach Heather Robinson said. “Janesville is a good team and it was a fun match to be a part of. We were excited to play them and it was a great test for us. We really needed a challenge like that at this point in the season.”

The Wildcats rebounded early in the final set on four kills and a block by McCarville. The Warriors responded to tie it 15-15 after two kills by Becca Platte.

“We got a little tight in the second set,” Sorensen said. “We just had to shake that off and come back out and fight for every point.”

Janesville regrouped and prevailed 17-15 in the third set when a Wapsie Valley tip attempt sailed out of bounds to end the match.