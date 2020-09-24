Prep volleyball: No. 2 Janesville trips No. 1 Wapsie Valley

NEW HAMPTON — The Janesville Wildcats came out swinging.
But the Wapsie Valley Warriors weren’t going down without a fight.
The Class 1A volleyball matchup between the state’s No.1 and No. 2 teams lived up to its billing during a spirited back-and-forth battle on a neutral court.
Second-ranked Janesville earned a gritty 25-16, 23-25, 17-15 triumph over top-ranked Wapsie Valley on Thursday night at New Hampton High School.
JANESVILLE – Hours. Days. Weeks in a row? Most definitely.
“Those were two good teams going at it with big momentum swings back and forth,” Janesville coach Shelly Sorensen said. “We didn’t play a perfect game. We had a lot of unforced errors, but a lot of those were forced by the other teams. We were able to overcome them and pull out the win.”
The Wildcats (17-1) followed by defeating a scrappy team in Class 3A New Hampton 25-23, 25-20 in the night’s third and final match.
Janesville came out strong against Wapsie Valley, a team that upset the Wildcats in the first round of the 2019 state tournament in Cedar Rapids.
Wapsie Valley knocked off four-time defending Class 1A state champion Janesville Wednesday at the state volleyball tournament.
The Wildcats took charge early Thursday with explosive 5-foot-7 junior Pyper McCarville delivering a pair of booming spikes in the opening stages of the match.
The Warriors came back to take a brief lead before Janesville senior Marra Fitzgerald took over at the net. She delivered three kills and a block as the Wildcats rolled to a 22-10 advantage.
McCarville elevated before pounding a spike from the outside to clinch the first set victory for Janesville.
Wapsie Valley sophomore Kalvyn Rosengarten dominated at the net in the second set. The powerful 6-foot-3 Rosengarten delivered kills on a number of short sets as the Warriors jumped ahead 14-7.
Wapsie Valley led 23-19, aided by a pair of Rosengarten kills, before Janesville battled back. The Warriors then won a long rally to even the match at one set apiece.
“We made some adjustments and came back strong,” Wapsie Valley coach Heather Robinson said. “Janesville is a good team and it was a fun match to be a part of. We were excited to play them and it was a great test for us. We really needed a challenge like that at this point in the season.”
The Wildcats rebounded early in the final set on four kills and a block by McCarville. The Warriors responded to tie it 15-15 after two kills by Becca Platte.
“We got a little tight in the second set,” Sorensen said. “We just had to shake that off and come back out and fight for every point.”
Janesville regrouped and prevailed 17-15 in the third set when a Wapsie Valley tip attempt sailed out of bounds to end the match.
“We were all really excited for another chance to play Wapsie after losing them at state,” McCarville said. “We wanted to really come out strong and we did that. Our team is coming together and developing good chemistry.”
McCarville excelled in both matches Thursday from her outside hitter position.
“She has come a long way,” Sorensen said. “We moved her from the middle to the outside. She is still working on her timing on some of the sets. But when she comes through it’s big for us.”
Senior setter Gabby Gergen was superb in setting up McCarville and Janesville’s other big hitters.
The Warriors started with a 25-14, 25-23 win over New Hampton in Thursday’s first match. Wapsie Valley is now 9-2.
“Our girls are making good progress and we can learn a lot from playing tough competition,” Robinson said. “When we get after it and play aggressive, we can put our opponents on their heels. We can learn from this. We know we can play with anybody. We just have to fight through it and finish strong.”
