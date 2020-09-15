Prep volleyball: No. 2 Dike-New Hartford sweeps No. 8 Denver

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DIKE – The Dike-New Hartford volleyball team has played one of the state’s most challenging schedules.

And it showed Tuesday night.

The Class 2A No. 2 Wolverines bolted to a blazing start before sweeping No. 8 Denver in a battle of North Iowa Cedar rivals.

Dike-New Hartford powered to identical 25-11 wins in the first two sets before rallying for a 25-21 victory in Set 3.

The Wolverines improved to 13-2 overall while the Cyclones fell to 13-2.

“Denver is an exceptional team,” Dike-New Hartford coach Diane Harms said. “They have a lot of good weapons. We knew we had to be ready to play and get after it. Our girls did a good job of staying aggressive with our serves and our swings. Denver is having a terrific season and we knew they were going to battle us. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”

D-NH freshman Jadyn Petersen set the tone early with an array of booming serves. Dike-New Hartford scored nine straight points on her serve to take a commanding 9-1 lead.

“Jadyn did a great job serving,” Harms said. “She was on all night with her serve and that was a big key for us. Her serve was very effective. She also played well in the front row. She gave us a big spark.”