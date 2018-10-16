DUNKERTON — Waterloo Christian saved its best for last, but it wasn’t quite enough to overtake Dunkerton as the Raiders won Tuesday’s Class 1A regional volleyball opener 25-12, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13.
Now 12-17, Dunkerton advances to face Don Bosco at 7 p.m. Monday in Dunkerton.
Waterloo Christian’s young team finished 1-18, but served at 93 percent Tuesday, scrambled on defense and challenged the Raiders at the net.
“It was the best game the girls have played all year long,” said coach Angela Evans. “They had the do or die mentality, literally. They came on really focused.”
Sophomore Autumn Borkowitz was 14-for-14 serving for the Regents, freshman Sidra Wheeler and sophomore Amber Smith led the offensive attack and Borkowitz and freshman Allison White sparked the defensive effort.
“I am so thrilled,” said Evans. “From the beginning of the season until now, I feel like we put together everything they have been working on all season long.
“I could not be more proud. They set a tone for seasons to come.”
DON BOSCO 3, VALLEY LUTHERAN 0: Maddie Boldt blasted a dozen kills and Jenna Brown added eight as 14th-ranked Don Bosco overpowered Valley Lutheran in a Class 1A regional volleyball opener Tuesday, 25-9, 25-7, 25-7.
The Dons (20-15) got 25 assists from Kennedi Purdy and 22 service aces, led by 13 from Tricia Even. Don Bosco finished with a .412 attack percentage.
Valley Lutheran finished the season 0-23.
