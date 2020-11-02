Prep volleyball: Janesville's Sorensen to be honored by IGHSAU

CEDAR RAPIDS – Janesville High School head volleyball coach Shelly Sorensen is the 2020 volleyball recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Golden Plaque of Distinction.

Sorensen will be honored before the start of the Class 1A state championship match on Thursday.

The Golden Plaque of Distinction Award honors the Iowa coach who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession.

Sorensen has been the head coach for Janesville for 30 years, and this is her 34th season overall. She was the head coach at Denver for four years before returning home to Janesville, from which she graduated in 1982.

In the 30 years at Janesville, she has compiled a career record of 724-291-37. She has taken teams to state for the last eleven consecutive years and in that span, Janesville has won five state championships with one runner-up finish. She has been named the IGCA regional coach of the year nine times, IGCA coach of the year five times, and was nominated for the IGCA National Coach of the Year in 2017.

Sorensen was also the NFHS Iowa Volleyball Coach of the Year for the 2018-2019 school year.

Sorensen has also served as Janesville's Head Softball Coach for 29 years. Her daughter, Dana, is her assistant coach for both softball and volleyball. Shelly has been married to husband Merle for over 30 years and has two children, Dana and Andrew, two step-children, and four grandchildren.

