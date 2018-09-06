TRAER — Janesville’s volleyball team hasn’t truly been tested by a Class 1A school since the Wildcats’ current senior class of Lily Liekweg, Alisa Bengen and Bree Thompson were pushed to four sets as freshmen playing in the 2015 state final.
Thursday night, No. 5 North Tama pushed the three-time defending state champions like no other school in its class has these past three seasons. Behind talented lefty Katie Kopriva’s attacks out of the front row and back, the Redhawks made a late run in the opening set, and managed a pair of set points in the second, but Janesville used its defense and balance to offer a timely response.
Janesville kept its streak of sweeps against 1A opponents that dates back to 2015 intact by overcoming a 19-12 deficit in set two to secure a hard-fought road win, 26-24, 27-25, 25-19.
“I feel like we were tested,” Thompson said after finishing with a match-high 15 kills. “It was really fun. I liked the intensity.”
A Janesville team (11-1) that has only lost to Class 5A’s No. 4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson set the tone early as five different Wildcats recorded kills during an 8-2 run to start the first set. Kopriva, who finished with eight of her 13 kills in the opening set, helped the Redhawks (10-2) respond.
A junior full-rotation weapon, Kopriva drew North Tama even at 21 and 22 before she fought off a set point with a kill and Grace Thorsen followed with an ace to tie the score at 24. Following a North Tama service error, Thompson then blocked Kopriva for one of her three block assists to end the opener.
In set two, Janesville committed six attack errors and four service miscues as the Wildcats were forced to dig out of a big hole. Strong ball control and off-speed attacks allowed Class 1A’s top-ranked team to battle back.
Janesville sophomore setter Gabby Gergen fought both Redhawks set points with well-placed pushes to the open court before a Thompson kill and Julia Meister block gave the Wildcats a 2-0 match lead.
“She’s never worried,” Thompson said, addressing Gergen’s poise. “She makes me feel calm.”
For a North Tama team playing without its starting left side, one major goal on this night was to take a set from the program that has dominated its class.
“We should have finished that second set, and that night could have ended a lot different very easily,” North Tama coach Channing Halstead said. “In order to get those points, they came at us with tips so that’s what makes it even more frustrating for me and the players.
“We were digging them and terminating more than I’ve seen a lot of people do (against Janesville). They came back and beat us with a couple shots. Next time we’ll be more disciplined and pick that stuff up, too.”
Janesville took momentum from the second-set win, and used runs of 7-1 and 6-1 to take control of the third. Bengen complemented Thompson with 13 kills and Gergen added six. Liekweg, a Wichita state recruit, led a strong back row that also received big digs from a variety of players.
“They could have thrown in the towel (in set two) and said, ‘Hey, let’s just start fresh the third set,’” Janesville coach Shelly Sorensen said. “But I was really proud of how they held in there and came up with some key plays to get back in that set and turn it around.
“There was a lot of great hustle plays and I can picture a lot of different players. That’s what Wildcat volleyball is all about. That’s their expectation to play hard for every ball and for every point, and give themselves a chance.”
Despite the loss, North Tama showed on this night it may be Janesville’s top challenger in 1A. Following the Redhawks’ state debut last fall, Kopriva got her teammates together and declared they’re going to return to Cedar Rapids. They put in extra time during the offseason, and Halstead has seen growth.
“I hope this is a confidence-booster for us that we can not only get there (to state), but do some damage when we get there,” Halstead said. “I’m leaving with confidence and I hope they are, too.”
Sorensen’s team got the battle they anticipated.
“They (North Tama ) have been improving in their program and they’ve got some great athletes, great volleyball players in there right now,” Sorensen said. “It was a great atmosphere in there tonight, really loud. ... It was good for our girls to have to hang in there, settle down and dig deep. Because they put the pressure on.”
