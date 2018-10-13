TAMA — Janesville topped North Tama 21-17, 21-17 to claim the Iowa Star Conference volleyball tournament Saturday.
The Class 1A No. 1-ranked Wildcats drew a bye and then defeated No. 12 Don Bosco 2-0. The Redhawks, No. 6 in 1A, also had a bye and then beat No. 5 Tripoli.
Janesville finished the regular season with a mark of 40-5 while North Tama will take a 25-7 record into regional tournament play.
In the Silver Bracket, Clarksville fell to Colo-NESCO in the finals after defeating Valley Lutheran and Riceville. The Royals opened with a win over Waterloo Christian and the topped Dunkerton.
Results
GOLD BRACKET
Quarterfinals – Don Bosco def. Baxter 21-10, 21-9. Tripoli def. Collins-Maxwell 21-8, 21-10
Semifinals – Janesville def. Don Bosco 21-12, 21-16. North Tama def. Tripoli 21-19, 21-28.
Fifth place – Baxter def. Collins-Maxwell 23-21, 21-15, 15-9.
Third place – Tripoli def. Don Bosco 21-18, 21-12
Championship – Janesville def. North Tama 21-17, 21-17
SILVER BRACKET
Quarterfinals – Clarksville def. Valley Lutheran 21-10, 21-10. Riceville def. GMG 21-17, 21-19. Dunkerton def. Meskwaki Settlement 21-18, 21-9. Colo-NESCO def. Waterloo Christian 21-7, 21-9.
Semifinals – Clarksville def. Riceville 25-23, 21-18, 15-4. Colo-NESCO def, Dunkerton 21-17, 21-18
Consolation – GMG def. Valley Lutheran 21-7, 21-10. Waterloo Christian def. Meskwaki Settlement 21-14, 11-21, 15-11.
Third place — Dunkerton def. Riceville 21-16, 21-17
Championship – Colo-NESCO def. Clarksville 21-16, 21-9
