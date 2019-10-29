CEDAR FALLS -- Senior Jada Golden-Smith is part of a group of Cedar Falls players who spent years battling inside the practice gym before earning a chance to shine within the starting rotation for Class 5A’s top-ranked volleyball program.
Depth has been assembled through split-squad varsity scrimmages, as the Tigers have continued to replace Division I standouts and main rotation regulars with talented players, entering this season on a run of three consecutive appearances in the state championship match.
Golden-Smith’s quick and efficient attack from the middle helped set the tone Tuesday night as Cedar Falls swept Cedar Rapids Washington in a regional semifinal mismatch, 25-11, 25-13, 25-4.
The 5-foot-9 middle landed 12 kills over the first two sets, and one-loss Cedar Falls (40-1) finished with a 38-10 advantage in kills over one-win Washington (1-34).
“It’s kind of nerve-racking because last year I didn’t play as much as I did this year,” Golden-Smith said, addressing the start of postseason play. “I had a good role model with Dara (Hulstein, a 2018 senior middle) and it was a good stepping stone for me. This year we just worked our butts off.”
This regional semifinal has come 10 days removed from an Oct. 19 match when Cedar Falls secured the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament’s championship over Cedar Rapids Xavier. The Tigers spent last week developing individual skills with as many as five varsity players missing practice reps due to illness.
You have free articles remaining.
Dayton recruit Alayna Yates finished with 10 kills and a block and Mississippi State recruit Akacia Brown added eight kills, two aces and a block for a Cedar Falls team that wasn’t very sharp until the final set.
Aside from an early nine-point service run, Washington played the Tigers even in set two. Alexandra Becker led the Warriors with three aces and fellow senior Orianna Crusoe finished with a team-high five kills.
“They played us hard,” Cedar Falls coach Matt Johnson said. “I thought they were really aggressive swinging at the ball. We really wanted to focus on blocking and getting our block in the right spot. We did OK with it at times, and our hand position wasn’t great at times.”
Johnson said his team will have a Halloween costume contest Wednesday before beginning to ramp up practices leading into Monday’s 7 p.m. regional final against Marshalltown (17-14) in Cedar Falls. Competition within practices is part of a formula that has allowed players to find success taking on larger roles in future years.
“Most days when we’re competing we’re shuffling kids from side-to-side and letting them go at each other a little bit,” Johnson said, addressing the practice scrimmages. “That’s the way they compete the best is when they know things are pretty balanced and they’ve got to go after each other.”
Added Golden-Smith, “We’ve improved a lot. The chemistry of the team has gotten better throughout the season. We’ve really grown as a team, and not just on the court, but off the court too. It’s great to see that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.