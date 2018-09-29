WATERLOO — Independence stopped Starmont 25-20, 25-12 to claim the title of the Columbus Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday.
The Mustangs, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, earned a berth in the semifinals, where they eliminated host Columbus 25-16, 25-15, with wins over BCLUW, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Don Bosco, the No. 12-ranked team in Class 1A.
The Class 1A No. 4-ranked Stars advanced to the finals with a pair of 25-20 wins over Waterloo West. In pool play, Starmont defeated Waterloo East, Waukon, and Marion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.