WATERLOO — Independence stopped Starmont 25-20, 25-12 to claim the title of the Columbus Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday.

The Mustangs, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, earned a berth in the semifinals, where they eliminated host Columbus 25-16, 25-15, with wins over BCLUW, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Don Bosco, the No. 12-ranked team in Class 1A.

The Class 1A No. 4-ranked Stars advanced to the finals with a pair of 25-20 wins over Waterloo West. In pool play, Starmont defeated Waterloo East, Waukon, and Marion.

