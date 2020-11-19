A trio of area athletes earned Elite all-state volleyball honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Osage duo Danielle Johnson and Paige Kisley, both seniors, were named to the team and Dike-New Hartford freshman Payton Petersen was also selected to the eight-player team.

+10 State volleyball: Dike-New Hartford completes dominant run to title 14 against Denver Dike-New Hartford allowed just one opponent to reach 20 points in a set during this year's state tournament.

+4 State volleyball: Osage dominates Mount Vernon to win first state title This season was historic for the Osage volleyball team. The Green Devils capped it off with a dominant three-set victory over Mount Vernon to win the first state title in program history.

Johnson and Petersen were also selected Players of the Year in Class 3A and 2A respectively, while Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Paula Kelley and Dike-New Hartford’s Diane Harms were named Coaches of the Year in Class 1A and 2A.

A pair of Cedar Falls stars, Alivia Bronner and Emmy Wedgbury were named to the second team in Class 5A.

In 1A, Wapsie Valley’s Lydia Imbrogno, Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Saari Kuhel and Janesville’ Gabby Gergen were first team selections.

Petersen and twin sister Jadyn were first team picks in 2A as was Hudson’s Ashlynn Kuhn, Denver’s Kayla Knowles and Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Morgan Brandt.

Johnson and Kisley were joined by Osage teammate Ellie Bobinet on the 3A first team. Union’s Belle Weber was also a first-team pick.