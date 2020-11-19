{{featured_button_text}}
Dike-New Hartford vs Denver state volleyball - 2

Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen hits past Denver's Jessica Gergen, left, and Reese Johnson during the Class 2A championship action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played earlier this month in Cedar Rapids. 

 Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises

A trio of area athletes earned Elite all-state volleyball honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Osage duo Danielle Johnson and Paige Kisley, both seniors, were named to the team and Dike-New Hartford freshman Payton Petersen was also selected to the eight-player team.

Johnson and Petersen were also selected Players of the Year in Class 3A and 2A respectively, while Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Paula Kelley and Dike-New Hartford’s Diane Harms were named Coaches of the Year in Class 1A and 2A.

A pair of Cedar Falls stars, Alivia Bronner and Emmy Wedgbury were named to the second team in Class 5A.

In 1A, Wapsie Valley’s Lydia Imbrogno, Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Saari Kuhel and Janesville’ Gabby Gergen were first team selections.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Petersen and twin sister Jadyn were first team picks in 2A as was Hudson’s Ashlynn Kuhn, Denver’s Kayla Knowles and Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Morgan Brandt.

Johnson and Kisley were joined by Osage teammate Ellie Bobinet on the 3A first team. Union’s Belle Weber was also a first-team pick.

In Class 4A, Waverly-Shell Rocks’ Avery Beckett was named to the first team.

Collection: Osage volleyball wins first state title

The Osage Green Devils defeated Mount Vernon for their first state championship in school history on Thursday in Cedar Rapids. 

1 of 43

Collection of Denver state volleyball photos

Denver upset defending state champion Western Christian in the Class 2A state volleyball semifinals Wednesday in Cedar Rapids

1 of 11