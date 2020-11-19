This season was historic for the Osage volleyball team. The Green Devils capped it off with a dominant three-set victory over Mount Vernon to win the first state title in program history.
Johnson and Petersen were also selected Players of the Year in Class 3A and 2A respectively, while Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Paula Kelley and Dike-New Hartford’s Diane Harms were named Coaches of the Year in Class 1A and 2A.
A pair of Cedar Falls stars, Alivia Bronner and Emmy Wedgbury were named to the second team in Class 5A.
In 1A, Wapsie Valley’s Lydia Imbrogno, Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Saari Kuhel and Janesville’ Gabby Gergen were first team selections.
Collection: Osage volleyball wins first state title
The Osage Green Devils defeated Mount Vernon for their first state championship in school history on Thursday in Cedar Rapids.
Osage hoists their championship trophy after defeating Mount Vernon Thursday during the Class 3A championship round of the state volleyball tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Osage players dog pile after defeating Mount Vernon Thursday during the Class 3A championship round of the state volleyball tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Osage senior Ellie Bobinet sets the ball against Mount Vernon Thursday during the Class 3A championship round of the state volleyball tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Osage's Kaebre Sullivan, left, and Claudia Aschenbrenner embrace as the Green Devils celebrates their victory against Mount Vernon Thursday during the Class 3A championship round of the state volleyball tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Osage races to claim their first-place trophy after defeating Mount Vernon Thursday during the Class 3A championship round of the state volleyball tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Osage players celebrate scoring against Mount Vernon Thursday during the Class 3A championship round of the state volleyball tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Osage players celebrate scoring against Mount Vernon Thursday during the Class 3A championship round of the state volleyball tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Osage senior Danielle Johnson spikes the ball over the net against Mount Vernon Thursday during the Class 3A championship round of the state volleyball tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Osage junior Meredith Street celebrates after the Green Devils score against Mount Vernon Thursday during the Class 3A championship round of the state volleyball tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
The Osage student section celebrates a point scored against Mount Vernon Thursday during the Class 3A championship round of the state volleyball tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Osage senior Danielle Johnson spikes the ball against Mount Vernon Thursday during the Class 3A championship round of the state volleyball tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Osage senior Paige Kisley gets a dig against Mount Vernon Thursday during the Class 3A championship round of the state volleyball tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Western Christian's Abby VerBurg hits past Denver's Jessica Gergen (14) and Reese Johnson during Western Christian vs Denver Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Denver won the game in three sets.
The Denver team celebrates its win over Western Christian in Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Denver won the game in three sets.
Members of the Denver bench celebrate in the closing points of the team win over Western Christian in Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Wednesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Denver won the game in three sets.
Denver's Kayla Knowles hits towards Western Christian's Jaylin VanDyken during Western Christian vs Denver Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Denver's Allison Bonnette hits past Western Christian's Emma Westphal during Western Christian vs Denver Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Denver's Avery Forde hits around Western Christian's Ellie Dokter during Western Christian vs Denver Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Denver's Allison Bonnette hits around Boyden-Hull's Emma Zoet during Boyden-Hull vs Denver Class 2A first-round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Denver's Kayla Knowles (1) and Kate Clinton, left, celebrate with the rest of the team its win over Boyden-Hull in Class 2A first-round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Tuesday in Cedar Rapids. Denver won three sets to one.
Denver upset defending state champion Western Christian in the Class 2A state volleyball semifinals Wednesday in Cedar Rapids
Denver's Kayla Knowles hits past Western Christian's Jaylin VanDyken Wednesday in the semifinal round of the Class 2A state tournament.
Members of the Denver bench celebrate in the closing points of the team win over Western Christian in Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Wednesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Denver won the game in three sets.
Denver's Avery Forde hits over Western Christian's Sienna Moss Wednesday during the semifinal round of the Class 2A state tournament.
Denver celebrates its sweep over defending state champion Western Christian in the Class 2A semifinals of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.
Denver's Kayla Knowles hits towards Western Christian's Jaylin VanDyken during Western Christian vs Denver Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Denver's Allison Bonnette hits past Western Christian's Emma Westphal during Western Christian vs Denver Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Denver's Avery Forde hits around Western Christian's Ellie Dokter during Western Christian vs Denver Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Denver's Allison Bonnette hits around Boyden-Hull's Emma Zoet during Boyden-Hull vs Denver Class 2A first-round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Denver's Kayla Knowles (1) and Kate Clinton, left, celebrate with the rest of the team its win over Boyden-Hull in Class 2A first-round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Tuesday in Cedar Rapids. Denver won three sets to one.