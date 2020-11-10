 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep volleyball: Hudson's Kuhn named NICL Player of the Year
0 comments
top story

Prep volleyball: Hudson's Kuhn named NICL Player of the Year

{{featured_button_text}}
Western Christian vs Hudson state volleyball

Hudson's Ashlynn Kuhn powers a shot at Western Christian's Macay Van't Hul, left, and Tori Wynja during the 2019 state tournament.

 LEE NEWSPAPERS FILE PHOTO

Hudson senior Ashlynn Kuhn has been named the Player of the Year, as the strong North Iowa Cedar League East Division recently released its 2020 all-conference volleyball honors.

Kuhn led the Pirates to a 28-8 record, averaging 4.5 kills per set at a .423 hitting efficiency to go with 2.4 digs and 1.1 blocks per set.

Union’s career kills leader Belle Weber and career assists leader Allie Driscol were the only other seniors named to the first team from this division that had all of its members finish the season within the state rankings.

Class 2A state champion Dike-New Hartford landed outside hitter Payton Petersen and setter Madelyn Norton on the first team.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Outside hitter Kayla Knowles and setter Reese Johnson were first team selections from state finalist Denver.

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Morgan Brandt and Wapsie Valley’s Lydia Imbrogno also earned first team recognition after helping their teams qualify for state.

Denver’s Jamie Johnson was named Coach of the Year after guiding the Cyclones to the state final during the program’s first state tournament appearance.

Preps to Watch: Fall 2020

Fall 2020 sports Preps to Watch

+9
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch
top story

Preps to watch

  • Nick Petaros
  • Updated
  • 0

This week's preps to watch includes athletes from Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo East, Columbus, Union, Dike-New Hartford and Janesville.

+9
Preps to watch: Sept. 30
Preps to Watch
breaking top story

Preps to watch: Sept. 30

  • Nick Petaros
  • Updated
  • 0

This week's Preps to Watch column includes athletes from Janesville, New Hampton, Dike-New Hartford, Columbus, Cedar Falls and Valley Lutheran.

+1 
Ashlynn Kuhn

Kuhn

 Courtesy Photo Michael Photography, LLC

NICL East All-Conference

Player of the Year

Ashlynn Kuhn, Hudson

Coach of the Year

Jamie Johnson, Denver

First team

Kayla Knowles;soph.;OH;Denver

Reese Johnson;jr.;S;Denver

Payton Petersen;fr.;OH;Dike-New Hartford

Madelyn Norton;soph.;S;Dike-New Hartford

Ashlynn Kuhn;sr.;MH;Hudson

Morgan Brandt;jr.;S/OH;Sumner-Fredericksburg

Belle Weber;sr.;OH;Union

Allie Driscol;sr.;S;Union

Lydia Imbrogno;jr.;OH;Wapsie Valley

Second team

Allison Bonnette;jr.;OH;Denver

Jadyn Petersen;fr.;OH;Dike-New Hartford

Lexie Fager;jr.;L;Dike-New Hartford

Sara Hansen;sr.;S;Hudson

Bobbi Thomas;jr.;OH/MH;Jesup

Caelor Wymore;soph.;L;Jesup

Isabelle Elliott;fr.;OH;Sumner-Fredericksburg

Kalvyn Rogengarten;soph.;MH;Wapsie Valley

Ali Vesley;sr.;MH;Waterloo Columbus

Honorable mention

Kasidy Mohwinkle;jr.;OH;Aplington-Parkersburg

Jessica Gergen;fr.;MH;Denver

Taylor Hoehns;jr.;MH;Dike-New Hartford

Jessica Carolan;sr.;L;Hudson

Alexis Harris;sr.;S;Jesup

Alivia Lange;soph.;L;Sumner-Fredericksburg

Sophie Winkelpleck;sr.;L;Union

Hannah Knight;soph.;OH;Wapsie Valley

Reagan Lindsay;sr.;L;Waterloo Columbus

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News