Prep volleyball: Hudson's Kuhn named NICL Player of the Year

Hudson senior Ashlynn Kuhn has been named the Player of the Year, as the strong North Iowa Cedar League East Division recently released its 2020 all-conference volleyball honors.

Kuhn led the Pirates to a 28-8 record, averaging 4.5 kills per set at a .423 hitting efficiency to go with 2.4 digs and 1.1 blocks per set.

Union’s career kills leader Belle Weber and career assists leader Allie Driscol were the only other seniors named to the first team from this division that had all of its members finish the season within the state rankings.

Class 2A state champion Dike-New Hartford landed outside hitter Payton Petersen and setter Madelyn Norton on the first team.

Outside hitter Kayla Knowles and setter Reese Johnson were first team selections from state finalist Denver.

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Morgan Brandt and Wapsie Valley’s Lydia Imbrogno also earned first team recognition after helping their teams qualify for state.

Denver’s Jamie Johnson was named Coach of the Year after guiding the Cyclones to the state final during the program’s first state tournament appearance.

