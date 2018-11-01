League champion Cedar Falls swept the top honors and had four players named to the Mississippi Valley Conference all-Mississippi Division team announced Wednesday.
Tiger junior Akacia Brown was named Mississippi Division athlete of the year, and coach of the year honors went to Cedar Falls’ Matt Johnson and his staff, who have led the defending state champions to a 44-0 record and a return to the Class 5A state tournament.
Brown averages 3.63 kills per set with a .388 attack percentage. She also has 43 ace serves, 41 blocks and averages 2.8 digs per set
Joining Brown on the all-division first team are Alayna Yates, Emerson Green and Dara Hulstein, while Waterloo West standout Kaylissa Arndorfer made the first team in the Valley Division.
Second-team honors went to Emily Clapp and Kristen Graves of Cedar Falls. Honorable mention selections included Ashley Schildroth and Emily Hayes of Cedar Falls, Lauren Conrey and Christina Campbell of West and Jenna O’Donnell and Carley Spooner of East.
All-Mississippi Valley
MISSISSIPPI DIVISION
First team — Akacia Brown, jr. (Cedar Falls), Alayna Yates, jr. (Cedar Falls), Akeela Jefferson, sr. (C.R. Xavier), Emerson Green, jr. (Cedar Falls), Eve Magill, soph. (C.R. Xavier), Emma Baumhover, sr. (West. Dubuque), Rachael Kilpatrick, sr. (C.R. Prairie), Dara Hulstein, sr. (Cedar Falls), Jazmine Yamilkoski, soph. (C.R. Xavier).
Second team (metro only) — Emily Clapp, sr. (Cedar Falls), Kirsten Graves, jr. (Cedar Falls).
Honorable mention (metro only) — Ashley Schildroth, sr. (Cedar Falls), Emily Hayes, sr. (Cedar Falls), Jenna O’Donnell, jr. (Wat. East), Carley Spooner, jr. (Wat. East).
All-academic (metro only) — McKenna Gleason (Cedar Falls), Ashley Schildroth (Cedar Falls), Jenna O’Donnell (Wat. East), Brooke Meighan (Wat. East).
Athlete of year — Akacia Brown, jr. (Cedar Falls)
Coach of year — Matt Johnson and staff (Cedar Falls)
VALLEY DIVISION
First team — Megan Renner, sr. (Linn-Mar), Mady Baxter, sr. (C.R. Jefferson), Jada Wills, jr. (Dub. Hempstead), Kaylee Donner, sr. (C.R. Jefferson), Sydney Kloubec, sr. (C.R. Jefferson), Anna Gorsich, sr. (Linn-Mar), Aliyah Carter, jr. (Dub. Wahlert), Rylee Fay, jr. (I.C. West), Kaylissa Arndorfer, sr. (Wat. West).
Honorable mention (metro only) — Lauren Conrey, jr. (Wat. West), Christina Campbell, sr. (Wat. West).
All-academic (metro only) — Jada Draine (Wat. West), Kaitlyn Meyer (Wat. West).
Athlete of year — Megan Renner, sr. (Linn-Mar)
Coach of year — Will and Amy Norton and staff (C.R. Jefferson)
