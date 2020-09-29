Prep volleyball: Experienced Union coasts by Waspie Valley

LA PORTE CITY — Union Community’s volleyball team doesn’t get fazed by much these days.
Following a two-week delay due to COVID-19 precaution, a Knights’ team led by four senior starters is looking sharp while competing within one of the state’s most challenging conferences.
Class 3A’s No. 5-ranked Union left no open doors through a pair of dominant sets before closing the third frame with an 11-1 run during a convincing sweep of Class 1A’s top-ranked Wapsie Valley, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18, Tuesday night at Union High School.
Senior setter Allie Driscol classified her team’s serve receive as the best they’ve had it all season. Wapsie Valley didn’t record an ace until the third set. Meanwhile, six different Union players tallied aces, while Driscol was able to work five different attackers with at least three kills.
“We were playing very clean and everything seemed to sharpen up,” Driscol said. “I think this is the best we’ve played. A big thing was we had fewer errors than we normally do. We picked up a lot of balls so our defense was really good.”
Driscol certainly knows what she has in first team all-state outside hitter Belle Weber, who finished with a match-high 14 kills. But these Knights also revealed plenty of balance. Junior Lexi Nolan added 10 kills and sophomore Aubrey Gates led the team’s attack early before finishing with seven kills.
Support Local Journalism
“Aubrey was good tonight and we need her to be good,” Union coach Brian Jesse said, assessing the play of another rising star within his tradition-rich program. “When she’s good, we’re usually pretty good.”
Added Driscol, “When teams are really keying in on Belle we have a lot of other hitters, especially our middles, and Aubrey on the back side is really stepping up. That’s exactly what we need to keep the pressure off of Belle. We can sneak in a few other hitters so the defense has to keep their eye on all of them at once.”
Jesse was also pleased with the active play his team received from Ellie Behrens, a senior competing in her first season of varsity competition, in the middle. Laura Rempe was a factor at the net, as well, with three block assists.
While Union (20-3, 3-0 NICL East) clicked, Wapsie Valley (12-4, 3-2) came out flat one night removed from a closely-contested, four-set loss to conference rival Denver. The Warriors rallied with kill and block by Lydia Imbrogno to generate a 17-14 lead in set three, but Union answered with an 11-1 run capped by back-to-back aces from its back row leader, senior libero Sophie Winkelpleck.
Imbrogno led Wapsie Valley with six of her team’s 18 kills.
“Wapsie, we knew they would battle,” Jesse said. “They always battle. They came back, and just when it got time to get some things done, we came up with a block, came up with a dig and then we started hitting a little better. I liked the way we closed it out.”
Indeed, this Union team is a veteran group that knows what it wants to accomplish and how to get the job done.
“We all get along, all of us girls,” Driscol said. “There’s no drama, no nothing. We’re just really good friends and the composure of all of us really works well together.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!