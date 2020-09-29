Prep volleyball: Experienced Union coasts by Waspie Valley

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Aubrey was good tonight and we need her to be good,” Union coach Brian Jesse said, assessing the play of another rising star within his tradition-rich program. “When she’s good, we’re usually pretty good.”

Added Driscol, “When teams are really keying in on Belle we have a lot of other hitters, especially our middles, and Aubrey on the back side is really stepping up. That’s exactly what we need to keep the pressure off of Belle. We can sneak in a few other hitters so the defense has to keep their eye on all of them at once.”

Jesse was also pleased with the active play his team received from Ellie Behrens, a senior competing in her first season of varsity competition, in the middle. Laura Rempe was a factor at the net, as well, with three block assists.

While Union (20-3, 3-0 NICL East) clicked, Wapsie Valley (12-4, 3-2) came out flat one night removed from a closely-contested, four-set loss to conference rival Denver. The Warriors rallied with kill and block by Lydia Imbrogno to generate a 17-14 lead in set three, but Union answered with an 11-1 run capped by back-to-back aces from its back row leader, senior libero Sophie Winkelpleck.

Imbrogno led Wapsie Valley with six of her team’s 18 kills.