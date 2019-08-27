WATERLOO — It was wise to get to the Waterloo West at Waterloo East volleyball matchup early Tuesday night.
A standing room-only crowd turned out for an exciting battle between metro rivals that West eventually won 25-17, 25-10, 18-25, 26-24.
The Wahawks had their way in the opening two sets, then found the going a lot tougher the rest of the way as their crosstown rivals put up quite the fight.
“I think we started out having fun there, then it got close,” said first-year West coach Ashley Berinobis. “I was a little concerned but not nervous in the third. I had confidence in the girls, and I think I have more confidence in them than they do themselves.
“I think a big thing for us there late was I told Rylee (Hundley) to get on the line on the serve, and that was the difference. We have so many good hitters on this team and we just have to learn how to use them all.”
The Wahawks utilized most of their arsenal early and often as they took the first two sets with timely kills by Lauren Conrey and Gabrielle Moore, and big blocks by Sahara Williams and Sierra Moore.
East settled down and came out firing in the third set.
Junior Sydney Magnuson put down two kills and a block, Chardonnay Hubert combined with Alonzia Quinn for a pair, and the Trojans enjoyed a quick 5-0 lead to begin the third.

“We needed to change some things up so we brought in two freshmen to give us a new look,” said Trojans coach Corey Kennis. “Chardonnay came up with some big kills and freshman back row Karsyn Miller kept a lot of balls alive with her digs.
“We started the night with some first game jitters I think, and then settled in. Last year’s team might have thrown in the towel at that point but these girls kept fighting and won a set and almost forced a fifth set. Our younger players speak for themselves and they know how to compete.”
The fourth set turned into a classic as both teams traded shots and leads before West pulled out a thrilling, 26-24 win.
“We knew we were in for a tough game,” said Wahawk Gabrielle Moore. “We knew that we would have to work hard and rely on each other’s confidence. We struggled there for a while with our passing but we brought it back together and our hard work paid off.”
Moore’s power shots from the net kept the Wahawks in it as she tied the game at 7-7 and then again at 9-9. Moore showed her defensive side, as well, with a pair of blocks that fell on the other side of the net for points.
With all the great hits being distributed across the front lines of both teams, it came down to a few missed opportunities that determined the final score.
“We have a very good team here that still has some things to work on,” said Berinobis. “We will continue to get better and it is going to be a fun year.”
