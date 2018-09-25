WATERLOO — With just a few weeks left in the high school volleyball regular season, Dike-New Hartford and Waterloo Columbus are trying to put the finishing touches on their lineups.
Fresh off state championships, both the Wolverines and Sailors have been searching for the right chemistry on the court.
Class 2A champion Dike-New Hartford has been battling injuries, while the defending Class 3A champion Sailors have been working to find the most effective mix.
Tuesday night at Columbus, it looked as though Dike-New Hartford (23-9) is getting well as the Wolverines put together a 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 victory.
“We’ve had some key injuries this year and I think we are starting to get some of them back,” D-NH coach Diane Harms said. “We did get Morgan (Weber) back tonight, but she went out in the third set again with her ankle.
“The good thing is we have had girls step in and take over and get the experience needed if someone goes down again like tonight. We have put in a lot of different lineups over the last two weeks and tonight we were able to have everybody on the floor. We had a few instances of inconsistent play, but we will work to fix that.”
After dropping the first set 25-18, Columbus got some big kills from Sydney Schultz and her sister, Alivia, coupled with quick drop-in shots from Kate Shannon and heavy hits by Megan Knudtson, Avery Kroll and Faith Freshwater.
“We’ve been shifting lineups, as well,” Sailors coach Hanna Nuss said. “I think we beat ourselves on a lot of points tonight. It seems we had some girls just check in then check out and not really play for each other.
“We need to play more for one another like Dike did tonight. They had someone go down and there was someone that stepped right in. We need to find that consistency and not wait until it is too late. We have a great nucleus of athletes on this team, we just need to find out where everyone is going to fit in.”
Columbus put rallies together late in both the second and third sets, but the Wolverines always had an answer.
“It all comes down to preparing for each game and being ready to play,” D-NH senior Carlee Dove said. “Everyone just steps up and does their job when needed. Everyone knows their job here and they must be prepared at all times. I just came in to help my team and do what I can.”
The Wolverines finished off the Sailors with a hit that was blocked wide for the game-winner.
“I thought Jenna Joslin did a great job the last few weeks filling in and we got some good experience for some of the other girls, as well,” said Harms. “Tonight you saw what happens when others have to step up. This will all pay off dividends come October.”
