WATERLOO --- Waterloo Columbus senior Kate Shannon has been named North Iowa Cedar League East volleyball player of the year.
Shannon, a libero who has committed to Iowa State, is also one of nine players named to the NICL East all-conference first team.
Regular-season champion Dike-New Hartford has three first-teamers in seniors Morgan Weber, Amber Rickert and Carlee Dove. Union placed sophomore Belle Weber and junior Jasmyn Bush on the top squad. Rounding out the first team are Columbus junior Avery Kroll, Hudson sophomore Ashlynn Kuhn and Wapsie Valley senior Mikenna Joerger.
Dike-New Hartford’s Diane Harms was named coach of the year.
All-NICL East
First team — Carlee Dove, sr. (Dike-N.H.), Amber Rickert, sr. (Dike-N.H.), Morgan Weber, sr. (Dike-N.H.), Ashlynn Kuhn, soph. (Hudson), Belle Weber, soph. (Union), Jasmyn Bush, jr. (Union), Mikenna Joerger, sr. (Wapsie Valley), Kate Shannon, sr. (Columbus), Avery Kroll, jr. (Columbus).
Second team — Gaby Corday, sr. (Denver), Sara Hansen, soph. (Hudson), Morgan Galbraith, jr. (Hudson), Jaima Tonne, sr. (Jesup), Sydney Rhea, sr. (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Morgan Brandt, fr. (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Hannah Gates, sr. (Union), Kaci Beesecker, jr. (Wapsie Valley), Sydney Schultz, sr. (Columbus).
Honorable mention — Jenna Bruns, sr. (Aplington-Parkersburg), Reese Johnson, fr. (Denver), Sydney Lage, sr. (Dike-N.H.), Kylee Salee, soph. (Hudson), Bobbi Thomas, fr. (Jesup), Jordan Burrows, jr. (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Jayden Jolley, sr. (Union), Katie Sauerbrei, jr. (Wapsie Valley), Faith Freshwater, fr. (Columbus).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.