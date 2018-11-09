Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO --- Waterloo Columbus senior Kate Shannon has been named North Iowa Cedar League East volleyball player of the year.

Shannon, a libero who has committed to Iowa State, is also one of nine players named to the NICL East all-conference first team.

Regular-season champion Dike-New Hartford has three first-teamers in seniors Morgan Weber, Amber Rickert and Carlee Dove. Union placed sophomore Belle Weber and junior Jasmyn Bush on the top squad. Rounding out the first team are Columbus junior Avery Kroll, Hudson sophomore Ashlynn Kuhn and Wapsie Valley senior Mikenna Joerger.

Dike-New Hartford’s Diane Harms was named coach of the year.

All-NICL East

First team — Carlee Dove, sr. (Dike-N.H.), Amber Rickert, sr. (Dike-N.H.), Morgan Weber, sr. (Dike-N.H.), Ashlynn Kuhn, soph. (Hudson), Belle Weber, soph. (Union), Jasmyn Bush, jr. (Union), Mikenna Joerger, sr. (Wapsie Valley), Kate Shannon, sr. (Columbus), Avery Kroll, jr. (Columbus).

Second team — Gaby Corday, sr. (Denver), Sara Hansen, soph. (Hudson), Morgan Galbraith, jr. (Hudson), Jaima Tonne, sr. (Jesup), Sydney Rhea, sr. (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Morgan Brandt, fr. (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Hannah Gates, sr. (Union), Kaci Beesecker, jr. (Wapsie Valley), Sydney Schultz, sr. (Columbus).

Honorable mention — Jenna Bruns, sr. (Aplington-Parkersburg), Reese Johnson, fr. (Denver), Sydney Lage, sr. (Dike-N.H.), Kylee Salee, soph. (Hudson), Bobbi Thomas, fr. (Jesup), Jordan Burrows, jr. (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Jayden Jolley, sr. (Union), Katie Sauerbrei, jr. (Wapsie Valley), Faith Freshwater, fr. (Columbus).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments