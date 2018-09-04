WATERLOO — Wapsie Valley and Waterloo Columbus have waged plenty of hard-fought battles in the North Iowa Cedar League in recent years.
Tuesday night was no different as Class 3A’s No. 6-ranked Columbus rallied to defeat Class 2A’s No. 8 Wapsie Valley in four sets inside Oppold Gymnasium, 26-28, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20.
The Sailors (11-4) initially struggled with the big front line of the Warriors (2-1) during a closely contested opening set in which they rallied from down 19-15 to force extra points. A powerful Avery Kroll gave Columbus a set point at 26-25, but Mikenna Joerger helped Wapsie Valley recover as she tapped a shot in for a 27-26 lead before ending the first frame with a thunderous kill through the Sailors’ block.
“We have not been out a lot this season, as a matter of fact this is our second time out,” Wapsie Valley coach Heather Robinson said. “We fought hard and I thought our serving was pretty aggressive. We just have to clean up some things and communicate a little better.”
Columbus cleaned up a few of its own mistakes and handled the Warriors in the second set with an eight-point victory. A mishit by the Warriors handed the third set to the Sailors, 25-21, setting up a fourth round to the fight.
Columbus’ senior outside hitter Sydney Schultz delivered the knockout. After a few miscalculations on her delivery to the net, Schultz finally dialed in and pounded away at the Warriors defense, finishing her night with 16 kills.
“We knew this would be a tough one tonight,” Schultz said. “We came out a little shaky at first on defense and I was off a little on my shots. I just told myself that I needed to get these points and help the team.
“We had a camp this morning and I needed that to get back in the groove after softball. We have a lot of talent on this team and we are really deep. We have a lot of girls that can hit. We just need to communicate a little better.”
Wapsie Valley made a game of it in the fourth set, stopping a Sailor run with a big kill from Lydia Imbrogno. Joerger got the Warriors closer with a huge smash that cut the deficit to 19-17. The two teams traded punches from there before Columbus took advantage of a few mishits, and then put the game away with a big kill from Kroll.
“I think every night in this conference will be like this,” Columbus coach Hanna Nuss said. “It is something you expect with nice battles every night no matter who is playing. We knew it would be a tough game and we were trying to really figure out who we were going to be.”
One thing the Sailors have figured out is that they have a deep bench.
“We cleared the bench tonight, because we have so many good athletes on this team that are very versatile,” added Nuss. “After the first set we knew we had to clean some things up and set the pace. We know now our overall depth of weapons is very specific, and that will be big as the season moves on.”
Part of the Columbus arsenal begins up front with Schultz and Kroll, who finished with 12 kills. Senior Kate Shannon (23) and Abby Ward (12) added some big-time digs to keep the ball alive out of the back row for the Sailors.
