LEE-bah-ro or LUH-bare-oh? No matter which way libero — an Italian word for free — is pronounced, Northeast Iowa has become prime recruiting ground for NCAA Division I volleyball programs looking to add back row leaders to their roster.
A pair of local high school seniors in Janesville’s Lily Liekweg (Wichita State) and Waterloo Columbus’ Kate Shannon (Iowa State) are among the most recent major collegiate commits at a position that serves as a foundation to a team’s success.
Riley Sents of Grundy Center is a libero on the University of Missouri’s roster. Janesville native Kendyl Sorge has occupied a similar multi-year libero role at the University of Northern Iowa. Former Dike-New Hartford standout libero Sydney Petersen earned Iowa’s Player of the Year honor last season before joining perennial volleyball power Texas.
“The libero position is the fundamentals of the game,” University of Northern Iowa head coach Bobbi Petersen said. “You can’t do anything without defense and serve receive. I think as a state we have a lot of great coaches — especially if you look in this area — people who have been around and completely get the importance of ball control.
“The other part of it is the kids have been around it so long. They learn to develop that sense of the game.”
Liberos are distinguished with different colored jerseys, restricted to the back row and unable to block or attack a ball that is above the height of the net. On any given night inside a Cedar Valley gym, there’s a girl tirelessly patrolling the back row to keep her team in a match.
“You don’t have to travel outside a 20-mile radius to face a potential state champion,” said Columbus coach Hanna Nuss, whose program was one of four state champions within that radius last fall. “That raises the bar for every single player, every single program.
“Everything builds off your ability to defend and pass. You
can’t really do anything without knowing you have that first.”
Liekweg, a fourth-year starter, followed in the footsteps of Sorge as an impact defender within her community of less than 1,000 people. Janesville coach Shelly Sorensen was able to identify talent and strong instincts in both from a young age.
“You look for players that have the ability to pass, serve and cover the court,” Sorensen said. “They kind of just find the position themselves based on those qualities.
“Early on, both (Sorge and Liekweg) had great foot speed. They developed a great platform and were able to read the ball well.”
Liekweg, who gets challenged in the practice gym by one of the state’s top attackers in Bree Thompson, says she embraces the role of taking charge and the adrenaline that accompanies trying to dig a big swing.
“If definitely takes a certain kind of mindset,” Liekweg said. “You have to be working hard all the time. You can’t be thinking of mistakes. You’ve got to move on because a lot of mistakes are going to be made.”
Shannon — who similar to Liekweg and Sorge is also a standout softball player — echoed that sentiment.
“You’ve got to have heart for the game,” said Shannon, a fourth-year starter. “You’ve got to set your goals high and try to be the best player on the court.
“I definitely like it when there’s big hitters putting away the ball, and then all of a sudden you just fly through and get those balls up. It’s one of the best feelings ever.”
A libero’s ability to make an impact was illustrated during Columbus’ five-set state semifinal win over Carroll Kuemper en route to last year’s Class 3A championship.
“When you play hitters that are able to get big, flashy kills, your defense committing and wearing those hitters down and not giving them as many of those opportunities just really messes with them,” Nuss said. “They start over-rotating on balls, try to change so much that they become ineffective. That’s what Kate Shannon is able to do, and great defenses can do to teams.”
Indeed, a position that wasn’t introduced into Iowa high school volleyball until 2005 has captivated coaches and fans alike. The libero on the most recent U.S. women’s Olympic volleyball team was former Dubuque Wahlert standout Kayla Banwarth.
“It’s fun to see liberos that work hard to take control and are just a presence out there,” Bobbi Petersen said. “They’re taking up space and you’re not going to get the ball down if they have anything to say about it. We’ve had a lot of those kids in Iowa.”
